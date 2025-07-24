Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lee Westwood is about to reunite with his former longtime caddie Billy Foster on the LIV Golf League.

For the first time since their split in 2018 following a decade together, Westwood will have Foster on the bag for a short stint across the Atlantic next month.

The 52-year-old Englishman, who finished in a tie for 34th at last week’s Open Championship with wife Helen Storey on caddie duties, has confirmed to bunkered.co.uk that he has hired Foster for the upcoming LIV events in Chicago and Indianapolis.

The temporary arrangement comes after veteran bagman Foster split from fellow Yorkshireman Matt Fitzpatrick back in March. Foster – who has also caddied for Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn – just finished a two-week stretch with world No.6 Collin Morikawa.

“Unfortunately not the results we wanted,” Foster said after Morikawa missed cuts in both the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open at Royal Portrush,” but a quality man and wishing you every success for the rest of the season.”

And now, after seven years apart, two old friends will reunite at the Bolingbrook course in Chicago.

“Curious to see what he’s doing for the last few years,” Westwood said at LIV UK event at JCB Golf & Country Club, where wife Helen will again be on his bag. “I thought he could do with the exercise!”

Westwood and Foster spent a garlanded decade together, winning 13 times around the world and reaching No.1 in the world rankings, while also recording eight top-three finishes in majors.

This will be Foster’s first runout on the LIV circuit after spending six years with Fitzpatrick, which included his long-awaited maiden major as a caddie in the 2022 US Open at Brookline.

Westwood, meanwhile, had not played in a major since the 2022 Open at St Andrews and loved rolling back the years in his 28th appearance in the game’s oldest major on the Dunluce Links last week.

“I was on to a winner before I even teed up a ball up in anger at Portrush, just enjoying the atmosphere and going out there,” he said, having secured his place through Final Qualifying at Dundonald.

“At the age of 52, you don’t know how many Open Championships you’ve got left. I was just trying to enjoy playing in front of what I think is the best fans in the world at The Open Championship and enjoying that walk coming up the 18th green.

“I had a fantastic week, really enjoyed it, and I might try and qualify next year for Birkdale because I love Birkdale as well.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.