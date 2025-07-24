Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lee Westwood has become the latest LIV golfer to hit out at the world ranking system.

After a tie for 34th at The Open last week, the Englishman catapulted 3,759 spots up the Official World Golf Rankings to world No.930.

The former world No.1, who moved to the Saudi-backed circuit in 2022, entered the final major of the year at 4689 on the rankings ladder.

And the move has reaffirmed why he believes it can’t be taken seriously.

“Yeah, with my result last week in the Open Championship, I moved back above my son in the world rankings, which is nice,” Westwood said yesterday at LIV Golf UK.

“I think that just proves that without world ranking points it makes a bit of a mockery of the system.”

• Lee Westwood set to reunite with legendary caddie on LIV Golf

• Bryson DeChambeau tips ‘electric’ Ryder Cup pairing

It comes after LIV reapplied for world ranking points at the end of last month, with a review into the bid currently underway.

The league was denied OWGR accreditation in July 2022, shortly after its inception, and its players have since had to accrue points at major championships and international tour events.

Westwood, 52, backed the fresh submission and said that majors will have to alter their exemption processes if a deal can’t be made.

“I think mainly it relates back to wanting the best players in the major championships, not wanting this conversation where there’s a few people missing out because we don’t get world ranking points on LIV,” he said.

“We either start to get world ranking points on LIV or the major championships have to revise their qualification system, which some of them seem to want to do but some seem reluctant to do, and they’d have to have a separate qualification system for LIV players, which I don’t think anybody particularly wants. You want it all to be based off the same system.

“It has to be looked at carefully, and somebody has to come up with a — I don’t know if they’re going to back-date it or what, but we’re all starting from a low position.

“I’ve only got one tournament counting on the world rankings I think and finishing mid 30s last week moved me up like 3,000 spots, which shows that there’s something wrong with the system as it stands.”

• Bryson DeChambeau sends Ryder Cup warning to Rory McIlroy

• Ryder Cup legend “p****d off” by Rory McIlroy criticism

Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil issued an update on the application, albeit said any changes to it would be kept private.

“It’s still a bit premature,” he said. “We have filed an application, and I’m in pretty good contact with Trevor Immelman. We have a call later this week.

“He’s been a good source of encouragement, push-back, debate, and we’ve both agreed to keep those conversations between the two of us until we take another step forward.

“I know that’s not the answer you want to hear, but that’s what we agreed to.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.