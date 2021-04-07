search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLee Westwood targets breaking Jack Nicklaus' 35-year-old Masters record

Golf News

Lee Westwood targets breaking Jack Nicklaus' 35-year-old Masters record

By Ryan Crombie06 April, 2021
Lee Westwood The Masters Jack Nicklaus Augusta National PGA Tour European Tour Tour News
Lee Westwood Masters

Lee Westwood is determined to utilise his form and experience to claim his maiden major title this week and put an end to a longstanding Masters record held by Jack Nicklaus.

The Golden Bear remains the oldest person to slip on a Green Jacket, winning the 1986 Masters tournament at the age of 46, doing so with his son on his bag.

This week, Westwood, 47, is also playing with his son, Sam, as his caddie and would surpass Nicklaus’ record and become the oldest person to win the Masters should he triumph.

• Brandel Chamblee excited by Bob MacIntyre

• Golfer killed after being struck in head by golf ball

“Jack [Nicklaus] has always been an inspiration the way he played the game, especially his record around here,” said 25-time European Tour winner Westwood. “There's a few similarities there with age and it would be great to break his record.”

A record that Westwood already holds when it comes to the major championships is an unwanted one. He has the most top-three finishes in a major (nine) without winning one, with three of those coming at Augusta National.

Despite this, the Englishman comes into the tournament in fine form, posting back-to-back second place finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship in March.

• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast

“That is just validation that I'm still good enough at my age to be out here and contending,” added Westwood. Having a chance to win and getting myself into contention is good. Shooting two pretty good final rounds, those kind of things give you confidence.”

“As for expectations, I don't really have any, but I don't really have any at any tournaments I turn up to anymore. I just put the preparation in, hit it off the first tee and try and find it and hit it on the green. After that, it's in the lap of the gods, really.”

• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

Despite an impressive start to the year, Westwood, playing his 20th Masters this week, admits that he must be wary in the management of the physical side of the game.

“I'm 48 in a few days' time, and the secret is to tone the practice and the training down as Thursday comes so I'm fresh,” added Westwood. “My legs probably won't take as much as a 20-year-old's legs will take, and this is a physically demanding golf course. I have to scale that back.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre in confident mood ahead of Masters debut
Brooks Koepka reveals his knee is “still broken”
Rory McIlroy taking pragmatic approach to latest Grand Slam bid
The Masters: Phil Mickelson shares hilarious Champions Dinner story
The Masters: Not got Sky Sports? Here's how to watch the action from Augusta

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
See all videos right arrow