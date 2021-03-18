search
Lee Westwood to change caddie for the Masters

Golf News

Lee Westwood to change caddie for the Masters

By Michael McEwan17 March, 2021
Lee Westwood The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Helen Storey caddies Tour News
Lee Westwood And Helen Storey

Lee Westwood has confirmed that fiancée Helen Storey WON'T be caddying for him at next month's Masters Tournament. 

Instead, the 47-year-old Englishman will have his 19-year-old son Sam on the bag at Augusta National. 

Storey was by Westwood's side during his recent back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The PLAYERS Championship. However, she won't be on duty at this week's Honda Classic nor the first men's major championship of the season.

"It's a negotiation process," said Westwood. "Helen is doing the PGA Championship and the Open, I think. I'm not sure about the Ryder Cup yet. We'll cross that bridge if I get in the team."

The reigning Race To Dubai champion isn't anticipating that the change will make much in the way of a material difference to his game.

"I just like being out there with the both of them," he said. "Both keep me relaxed. We have good chats out there. It's good bonding time. 

Helen picked the last two weeks to caddie. I think she's sick she didn't pick this week now. She was on a run, wasn't she, but she's here, so I'll be able to chat to her at night about stuff that's going on on the golf course. 

"But Sam is enjoying himself and looking forward to this run of tournaments where he's getting to caddie."

Westwood spent the early part of this week on a scouting mission to Augusta with Sam. They played 36 holes on Monday and a further 18 on Tuesday before heading to Miami for this week's PGA Tour event.

"Yesterday I think he shot 82," revealed Westwood."I set him a target of 83 and he chipped in on the last for birdie for 82, so he won the money.

"It's as hard as I've seen Augusta play, even when it's been the week of the Masters. It was cold yesterday morning, 45, 50 degrees. It was playing long, and the greens were like rock. They were really releasing out. It was a tough couple of days to play Augusta."

The 2021 Masters Tournament gets underway on April 8, with Westwood set to make his 20th appearance at Augusta National.

