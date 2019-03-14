search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLee Westwood wins big – VERY big – at Cheltenham Festival

Golf News

Lee Westwood wins big – VERY big – at Cheltenham Festival

By Michael McEwan14 March, 2019
Lee Westwood Cheltenham Festival horse-racing OWGR European Tour Career Money List Alan Shearer Ant and Dec
Lee Westwood Cheltenham

As well as being a top golfer, it turns out Lee Westwood is also a top tipster when it comes to the horses.

The former world No.1, a keen racing fan who is part of a horse ownership syndicate that also includes former Newcastle forward Alan Shearer and telly duo Ant and Dec, picked six of the seven winners on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival – bagging £48,000 from his £240 stake.

• Jason Day hits back at Twitter trolls over Disney trip

• WATCH - DJ has a pretty awesome 'lefty' swing

Mere pocket change for a man who leads the European Tour career money list with earnings of €36,452,441 but impressive nonetheless.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share details…

View this post on Instagram

Boom 💥 I love @betfair 😍😍😍

A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

WIN $1,000 AT THE PLAYERS C'SHIP WITH BUNKERED & DRAFTKINGS

This isn’t Westwood’s first big win at Cheltenham. At the same event last year, he won over £22,000 after picking all seven winners on the opening day.

Today is the third day of the increasingly popular National Hunt meeting and, if you’re looking to make some money, you might want to take a look at who Westwood is backing.

To the bookies!

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Career Money List

Golf News

Tiger Woods stars in hilarious new advert
Huge name says Players SHOULD be made a fifth major
Henrik Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win
Lee Westwood wins big – VERY big – at Cheltenham Festival
bunkered reader wins $1,000... will you be next?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow