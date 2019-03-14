Lee Westwood wins big – VERY big – at Cheltenham Festival

As well as being a top golfer, it turns out Lee Westwood is also a top tipster when it comes to the horses.



The former world No.1, a keen racing fan who is part of a horse ownership syndicate that also includes former Newcastle forward Alan Shearer and telly duo Ant and Dec, picked six of the seven winners on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival – bagging £48,000 from his £240 stake.



Mere pocket change for a man who leads the European Tour career money list with earnings of €36,452,441 but impressive nonetheless.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share details…

This isn’t Westwood’s first big win at Cheltenham. At the same event last year, he won over £22,000 after picking all seven winners on the opening day.

Today is the third day of the increasingly popular National Hunt meeting and, if you’re looking to make some money, you might want to take a look at who Westwood is backing.

Day 3 🤪 I’m big on Sire Du Berlais, Footpad, and Paisley Park . Good luck everyone 🤞🏼 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) March 14, 2019

