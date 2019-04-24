It’s a debate that has raged all week, ever since he tapped in to win the Masters on Sunday night.



Is Tiger Woods’ most recent victory at Augusta National the greatest sporting comeback of all time?

One man is in no doubt that it was – basketball legend Michael Jordan.

"I'm pretty sure he questioned himself, whether he could get it back, and he had to put a lot of work in,” said Jordan told The Athletic. “But he took it head-on. He had to change his game. He had to change his perspective a little bit. To me, it was the greatest comeback I've ever seen."



Woods’ victory ended an 11-year drought for his 15th major championship, stretching back to the 2008 US Open.

The time since has been dogged by scandal and a succession of injuries which Jordan, a long-time friend of the former world No.1, thought he wouldn’t be able to recover from.

"I never thought he'd get back physically,” he added. “He didn't think he'd get back physically. But he did it. No-one expected him to be back the way he is now. He's probably the only person who believed he could get back.



"To me, that's a major accomplishment. To me, it's unbelievable. Mentally, you always think you can. But you can't answer to what your body has to deal with."



Jordan also believes Woods’ return to winning ways spells trouble for the younger players on the PGA Tour who have capitalised on Tiger’s difficulties over the past few years.

"They got problems," he said. "His confidence is only going to build from here. The unknown is the biggest thing. He's won a tour event, he's won the Masters, he's won a major."