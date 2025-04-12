Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It has been somewhat of a struggle for some LIV Golf players at this year’s Masters.

From the 12 LIV stars that started that the week, there were only seven left remaining following the 36-hole cut which fell on Friday evening.

Among the high profile early exits were Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Cam Smith, a trio of major champions who have been fancied to perform well at Augusta National.

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who has shown some encouraging signs on the breakaway league this season, also underwhelmed after finishing three shots shy of the cut mark.

Of course, Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton have proved exceptions, with both players in contention to win their first Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

However, Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm, the league’s two best performers of the early season, only just made the cut and some observants are wondering why some notable names have underwhelmed.

One of those is Billy Foster.

Foster, the legendary caddie who split with Matt Fitzpatrick before this year’s tournament, gave his own verdict on LIV’s Sky Sports Golf coverage.

“You’d have to argue that some of these LIV guys are not quite firing on all cylinders,” said Foster, who has caddied in over 70 majors.

The Yorkshireman then questioned whether the conditions LIV players are facing during their 54-hole events are conducive to performing well in the major championships.

“Whether that’s because they aren’t playing as much or whether it’s three rounds instead of four – or the music is not there cheering them on – I don’t know,” he added.

“Some of them don’t seem to be performing as well – such as Jon Rahm.”