Legendary caddie tips Tiger Woods for Ryder Cup spot

Legendary caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay was so impressed with Tiger Woods’ showing at the PNC Championship he thinks he could feature at the Ryder Cup.

Mackay, who caddies for Justin Thomas, got an up-close look at Woods during last weekend’s event in Florida, and the 15-time major winner’s display caught his attention.

“I was impressed by a lot of things this week,” Bones said. “Nothing impressed me more than how well Tiger played.

“I was out there thinking ‘oh my gosh, it’s a Ryder Cup year’.”

Given the state of Woods’ health, it is unlikely he will feature in Rome. He managed just nine rounds of golf apart from the PNC and The Match, where he rode in a cart, and withdrew from the US PGA after three rounds.

He also missed the cut at the Open and has admitted on several occasions he finds walking extremely difficult as a result of the injuries he sustained in a serious car crash last year.

But Mackay thinks anything is possible for Woods.

“Let’s not put anything past the guy,” he added.

“I’m excited because I think he’s going to come out there and make plenty more noise and give some of those guys who would love dearly to play with him late on Sunday an idea of what it was like.”

Mackay is the second big name to predict big things for Woods in the last week. Three-time major winner and former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington recently revealed he believes Tiger will win another major before he retires.