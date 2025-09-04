Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Billy Foster says it will be “gut-wrenching” to miss a Ryder Cup after becoming an almost permanent fixture in the European locker room for three decades.

The legendary caddie, who has looped for Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood in these duels in the United States, does not have a blue and gold bag on Long Island.

That’s after Matt Fitzpatrick decided to part ways with Foster before this year’s Masters.

In Rome two years ago, Foster was presented with his own Ryder Cup trophy – engraved with all of his matches dating back to 1987 – by Europe’s captain Luke Donald.

Foster “bleeds Europe” and has carried the bag or played a part in 16 matches in total.

“Unfortunately I’m not going to be at the Ryder Cup this year as part of team Europe but having done 16 of them there are many unbelievable memories,” Foster wrote on Instagram.

The Yorkshireman – who has recently taken on temporary stints with Collin Morikawa and his old boss Westwood on the LIV Golf league over the summer – would still like to make it to Bethpage State Park, though.

“If corporate America is looking for anyone to do Q&A’s or just listen to the dozens of stories from inside the ropes, the grudge matches and general hilarious or heated events over the years it would be a pleasure to come to New York,” he added.

Then came a ‘P.S.’

“For the record… I am not retired,” Foster stressed. “Waiting to bounce back and embrace another challenge.”

This year, Foster has spent time in the Sky Sports commentary booth and many of his followers on social media have implored the broadcaster to snap him up for their coverage.

The 2025 Ryder Cup takes place on the Black Course at Bethpage from September 26-28.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.