Legendary theme park unveils golf course plan

A major UK theme park has unveiled plans to redevelop – with golf as a key part of its new-look offering.

Legoland Windsor has announced proposals to open four themed indoor courses including one centred around pirates.

According to a statement submitted alongside the planning application, the courses will “increase the attractiveness of the park throughout the year and in the future”.

It comes as part of a wider scheme to build a holiday village at the famous attraction, which opened for the first time in 1996, with the plans also including new overnight visitor accommodation.

The golf courses would be a secondary “support” ride, providing an additional indoor attraction for guests at the hotel which remains open while the main park is closed.

Councillors on the Windsor and Ascot development management panel will make a decision on the proposals today (January 4).

If the plans are approved, Legoland must make a financial contribution to offset any emissions caused by the development.

Adventure golf courses are becoming increasingly common sights at theme parks.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida is among those to have added golf as one of its attractions, along with Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi.