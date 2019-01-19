search
LET player's pay gap post sparks Twitter debate

Golf News

LET player's pay gap post sparks Twitter debate

By Michael McEwan16 January, 2019
Meghan Mac Laren

As the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship gets underway this week, one the Ladies European Tour’s brightest talents has pointed out the growing disparity between the men’s and women’s games.

Meghan MacLaren, who won her maiden LET title at the Women's New South Wales Open last March, has often used her Twitter account to raise awareness of gender inequality in professional golf – and her latest tweet on the subject has caused a huge commotion on the platform.

• SOLHEIM COUNTDOWN - Click here to keep up-to-date with the latest news in the build-up to this year's Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

Comparing the prize money on offer at last week’s Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi to the cash up for grabs in this week’s men equivalent event, MacLaren tweeted:

• Have you seen Nike's grass-inspired golf shoe?

• Matt Kuchar at the centre of caddie storm

The responses to the post ranged from sympathetic to, well, not.

First, the sympathetic:

And ‘the not’…

That has prompted MacLaren to expand on her thoughts in a lengthier post this morning.

What do you make of the pay gap? And what’s the solution? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

