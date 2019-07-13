Let’s hope Portrush doesn’t look like this next week…

One week from now, the 148th Open Championship will be underway – and, with any luck, conditions at Royal Portrush won’t be as bad as they seemingly are today.



Ulster and Ireland rugby international Darren Cave took to Instagram to share footage of the 18th hole of the Dunluce Links… with a river of rainwater cascading down the fairway.

The scene is in stark contrast to last year’s championship at Carnoustie, where a prolonged heatwave baked out the Angus links and left it brown, fast and firm.



Fortunately, the long-range weather forecast for next week isn’t completely terrible, with a mixture of sunshine and showers predicted for the four tournament days and, crucially, not much in the way of wind.

The Open visits Royal Portrush next week for only the second time in its history and the first since 1951.