Leven Gold Medal gets new sponsor in American Golf

American Golf has taken over as title sponsor of The Leven Gold Medal after long-term sponsor Standard Life stepped away from the iconic amateur golf competition.



After concerns over reduced funding the international leisure brand is investing in an ongoing partnership to ensure the scale and grandeur of the world’s oldest amateur golf championship.



Inaugurated in 1870, The Leven Gold Medal is contested annually in Fife, Scotland, at the Leven Links Golf Course. Renowned globally for its prestige and antiquity, The Leven Gold Medal has become synonymous with launching the careers of several famous golfing figures including Lee Westwood, Andrew Coltart and Per-Ulrik Johansson.

This year, the competition will take place on Saturday 7th to Sunday 8th August, players must have a maximum handicap of 5.4 at the date of entry and 72 holes will played in total, split evenly across the two days.

Part of the new funding from American Golf will ensure that winners will receive a high-value, authentic gold, silver, and bronze medal according to their position, in addition to the customary winner’s voucher.

Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf said: “American Golf is passionate about championing and getting behind every golfer, however experienced they may or may not be. The Leven Gold Medal is an iconic amateur golf championship that has been setting the standard for golfers all over the world for over 150 years now – an incredible legacy and one which we are now excited to be feeding into for the years to come.”

Keith Cumming, Club Captain, Leven Golfing Society said: “Following the decision by Standard Life to step down as our long-term sponsor we are delighted to welcome American Golf on board as our new partner. We are incredibly proud of the Leven Gold Medal’s heritage, and its ability to provide a platform to rising golf stars; as such we are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship with American Golf who very much appreciate the value of nurturing new talent and investing in the players of the future.”

American Golf has 96 stores across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, while also offering delivery to countries across Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

