search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLexi Thompson FINED after major heartbreak

Golf News

Lexi Thompson FINED after major heartbreak

By Jamie Hall27 June, 2022
Lexi Thompson Slow play KPMG Women's PGA Championship women's golf Rules of Golf
Lexi Thompson Slow Play

Lexi Thompson suffered a double dose of pain after her heartbreak at the KPMG Women’s PGA.

Having led by two with three holes to play, Thompson looked as though she would finally close it out and put an end to her major hoodoo.

But two bogeys in the final stretch ruined her chances and handed the title to In Gee Chun, while she had to settle for a tie for second with US Open winner Minjee Lee.

• 7-year-old adds to incredible trophy haul

• In Gee Chun claims third major victory

As if the heartbreak of spurning a major wasn’t bad enough, Thompson also found out after her round she had been fined for slow play.

Both the 27-year-old and playing partner Hye-Jin Choi were put on the clock with two holes of the final round remaining.

The pair were subsequently informed they were being handed fines for slow play, reportedly $2,000.

The final group – which contained Chun as well as Thompson and Choi – took nearly six hours to complete their round at Congressional.

• LIV set to announce three more signings

• Veteran pro blasts "petty and childish" DP World Tour

However, the news was not universally well-received. Justin Thomas, who last month won the men’s US PGA, criticised the decision to penalise the pair.

“I’m all for helping slow play, but putting those ladies on the clock with two holes left trying to win a major seems like a good read the room situation and don’t put them on the clock,” he wrote on Twitter.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Lexi Thompson

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LONG READ The Malta Meeting: Inside the fight for men’s golf
Tour pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video
LIV players not eligible for Ryder Cup captain’s picks
World No.1 commits to Women’s Scottish Open
Dozens of players lose clubs in luggage chaos

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow