Lexi Thompson FINED after major heartbreak

Lexi Thompson suffered a double dose of pain after her heartbreak at the KPMG Women’s PGA.

Having led by two with three holes to play, Thompson looked as though she would finally close it out and put an end to her major hoodoo.

But two bogeys in the final stretch ruined her chances and handed the title to In Gee Chun, while she had to settle for a tie for second with US Open winner Minjee Lee.

As if the heartbreak of spurning a major wasn’t bad enough, Thompson also found out after her round she had been fined for slow play.

Both the 27-year-old and playing partner Hye-Jin Choi were put on the clock with two holes of the final round remaining.

The pair were subsequently informed they were being handed fines for slow play, reportedly $2,000.

The final group – which contained Chun as well as Thompson and Choi – took nearly six hours to complete their round at Congressional.

However, the news was not universally well-received. Justin Thomas, who last month won the men’s US PGA, criticised the decision to penalise the pair.

“I’m all for helping slow play, but putting those ladies on the clock with two holes left trying to win a major seems like a good read the room situation and don’t put them on the clock,” he wrote on Twitter.

I’m all for helping slow play, but putting those ladies on the clock with 2 holes left trying to win a major seems like a good read the room situation and don’t put them on the clock 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 26, 2022