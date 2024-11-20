Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lexi Thompson has hinted that she could tee it up on tour next year despite announcing her retirement earlier this year.

In May, Thompson declared that this would be her last year competing on the LPGA Tour at the age of 29.

Since making her breakthrough at the 2007 US Women’s Open as a 12-year-old, she has won 11 LPGA Tour titles including one major championship.

And, according to Thompson, we might not have seen the last of her in competitive action.

“Yeah, probably be a little bit of emotion this week,” she said. “Like I said before when I made the announcement it’s just from full-time golf. I may tee it up a few times next year.

“A matter of when and what tournaments I don’t know. I am just going to take time for myself and take it day by day.”

• Lexi Thompson opens up on post-retirement plans

• Opinion: No wonder Lexi Thompson retired.

Thompson won the season-ending event in 2018 for win number ten on the American circuit.

The three-time Solheim Cup winner defeated current world No.1 Nelly Korda by four shots.

But this week’s appearance will be much different, as Thompson bids farewell, for now, with family watching on and a few surprises for the fans.

“I am just going to embrace the week,” Thompson said. “This is one of my favourite events. I get so many people out here that support me and love me.

“I feel like everybody I know is coming out that can, which is great. I feel so much love coming into the week.

“Nothing special planned, but I have my usual gloves and shoes to be signed for all the fans.

“Hopefully we get some really big crowds out here to support all of us and see those little girls and boys out here that are involved in the game.

“I don’t have that many [shoes] anymore, I’ve given out so many. I’m just looking forward to the week seeing everybody come out and support women’s golf.”

• Exclusive: Sergio Garcia revives Ryder Cup dream

• Why this tour winner has quit golf to become a referee

While Thompson did not confirm which events she might contest in 2025, the Chevron Championship looks a good place to start.

“Yeah, it would probably be one of the ones I have circled on my calendar,” she said of the major in France.

“Even though it’s a different venue and sponsor now, it’s still a memory that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life getting my first major win at that event.

“It’s very special to me. Will be one of the ones that I definitely think about playing for sure.”

Off the course, Thompson launched the Lexi Fitness App recently and plans to take ‘time for myself’.

“It’ll look more like a normal life I would imagine. I just launched my Lexi Fitness app a few months ago,” she added. “That will keep me a little bit busier.

“I want to travel, not for golf, but travel and get to explore some of the places that I’ve been interested in.

“Just take that time for myself, get to spend it with my friends and family and just maybe pick up another hobby or two.

“Honestly, just feeling like I don’t have to go somewhere or be anywhere and just do nothing. That will be nice for a little bit.

“And just really cherish the moments that really matter with my family at home.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.