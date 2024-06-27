Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lexi Thompson shocked the golf world when she announced her retirement from the competitive game last month.

The 29-year-old cited “a whirlwind of constant attention, scrutiny, and pressure” as she revealed that this would be her last season on the LPGA.

Thompson thrust herself into the public sphere in 2007 when, aged just 12, she became the youngest golfer to qualify for a major on any tour – a record that stood until she was surpassed by 11-year-old Lucy Li in 2011.

“Social media never sleeps with comments and criticisms flooding in from around the world,” Thompson added.

“It can be exhausting to maintain a smile on the outside while grappling with struggles on the inside.

“By opening up about my own battles, I’ve been able to connect with others who feel isolated in their struggles, offering them a sense of community and understanding.

“Each time I share, it reinforces the message that it’s okay to not be okay and that seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

“While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time.”

At the US Women’s Open, Thompson revealed that deciding to end such an influential career was not easy.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” she said. “I made my announcement. I’m very content with it. Golf is a crazy game, so I’m not going to look too far ahead. Just taking it one day at a time and see where it takes me.”

And while her LPGA career should finish at the traditional season-ending CME Group Tour Championship – for which she is currently 29th in the standings – Thompson has been confirmed for another tilt at the Grant Thornton Invitational – the pre-Christmas hit-and-giggle pairs event co-sanctioned by the PGA and LPGA Tours.

Thompson, who will once again team up with good friend and Cobra stablemate Rickie Fowler, will look to take the title from defending champions Jason Day and Lydia Ko, while Nelly Korda and Tony Finau are also confirmed to return.

Two tours. One competition. See who’s back for year two! Don’t miss our Grant Thornton ambassadors, their partners and defending champs Lydia Ko and Jason Day. Learn more and get your tickets now! https://t.co/gnV9vTf9xs#GrantThorntonInv #LPGA #PGA pic.twitter.com/U8v0UmKUzS — Grant Thornton (@GrantThorntonUS) June 25, 2024

