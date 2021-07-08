Lexi Thompson “working” on mental game after US Open collapse

Lexi Thompson has said that she is learning to “be positive” in life as she seeks to put her recent US Open collapse behind her.



The American star, who is teeing it up at this week’s Aramco Team Series event at London’s Centurion Club, is continuing in her quest to put the recent US Women’s Open choke behind her.

Thompson found herself five shots clear after five holes during the final round of the most recent major championship at Olympic Club and was cruising to victory, before the wheels came off.

Now, the former ANA Inspiration winner has admitted she is working with a mental coach to refocus her game.

“As of recently, I’ve been working with my mental coach John Denny and he’s really helped me out a lot,” Thompson told bunkered.co.uk.

“I’m just looking at the positive in life. That was the biggest thing for me. I was just taking my score too seriously and letting it define me too much as a person.

“I think for me, just getting in a better mind space out on the golf course and enjoying life more is key. At the same time, I’m such a hard worker, so I don’t really know how to put the clubs down and relax.

“I’m working so hard on myself on and off the course, and even if that doesn’t result in a win, I know I’m putting the work in. That’s all I can do. I just have to keep pushing and see the results.”

The 26-year-old hasn’t picked up a win on tour since June 2019, something which she will be seeking to change this week at the Ladies European Tour’s unique Aramco Team Series event.

The tournament is the first team event series of its kind on any professional tour. Taking place across three continents, the tournaments will see the world’s best players team up with amateur golfers to compete for a $1million prize fund.

Thompson has paired with Dame Laura Davies after picking her at the captain’s draft, as well as Spanish professional Elia Folch.

“I’m really looking forward to being paired with Laura,” added Thompson. “Just playing this event, it’s a great honour to be here.

“I’ve played with Laura quite a bit and she’s just an amazing person – but what a game. She will pull off some shots that we’ll never see – that’s the amazing part.

“I want to play well, but at the same time I just want to enjoy myself. And I know she will as well.”