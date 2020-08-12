search
Lexi Thompson's caddie (and brother) trolls Bryson DeChambeau

Golf News

Lexi Thompson’s caddie (and brother) trolls Bryson DeChambeau

By bunkered.co.uk08 August, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau Lexi Thompson Benji Thompson Ant-Gate WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational Rules of Golf Marathon Classic LPGA
Lexi Thompson And Brother Benji

Bryson DeChambeau’s attempt to get relief from an ‘ant hole’ at last week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational continues to be ridiculed by others within the game.

The big-hitting 26-year-old made headlines during the opening round at TPC Southwind when he tried to convince a rules official that he was entitled to a free drop after an errant drive when his ball came to rest near what he called “burrowing animal stuff”.

Pleading his case, the American said: "I see a red ant right here. I'm stepping right on it. You've got some holes right here with ants coming out of it."

• Koepka downplays injury concerns

• Pro DQ'd for signing incorrect score at US PGA

• Bob Mac bounces back to make US PGA cut

The rules official was having none of it and DeChambeau went on to double-bogey the hole.

The following day, arch-rival Brooks Koepka found himself in the exact same spot on the golf course and couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke at his compatriot.

Now, Lexi Thompson’s caddie – her brother Benji – has got in on the act.

• WATCH - Fowler misses SIX-INCH putt

• WIN A TAYLORMADE US PGA STAFF BAG

As Lexi went to address her approach into the par-4 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in the LPGA’s Marathon Classic, the 25-year-old backed off and called in her brother to take a look at something.

That something? Ants, apparently.

Turn up your volume and listen to Benji’s reaction…

“C’mon, Bryson. Hit me a good one.”

Sorry, DeChambeau, but it doesn’t look like anybody’s going to let you forget this one anytime soon!

