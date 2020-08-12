Bryson DeChambeau’s attempt to get relief from an ‘ant hole’ at last week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational continues to be ridiculed by others within the game.

The big-hitting 26-year-old made headlines during the opening round at TPC Southwind when he tried to convince a rules official that he was entitled to a free drop after an errant drive when his ball came to rest near what he called “burrowing animal stuff”.

Pleading his case, the American said: "I see a red ant right here. I'm stepping right on it. You've got some holes right here with ants coming out of it."

The rules official was having none of it and DeChambeau went on to double-bogey the hole.

Ants near the golf ball don't stop @Lexi from hitting the middle of the green @GolfChannel | @MarathonLPGApic.twitter.com/ZknbqcFxpq — LPGA (@LPGA) August 8, 2020

The following day, arch-rival Brooks Koepka found himself in the exact same spot on the golf course and couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke at his compatriot.

Now, Lexi Thompson’s caddie – her brother Benji – has got in on the act.

As Lexi went to address her approach into the par-4 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in the LPGA’s Marathon Classic, the 25-year-old backed off and called in her brother to take a look at something.

That something? Ants, apparently.

Turn up your volume and listen to Benji’s reaction…



“C’mon, Bryson. Hit me a good one.”

Sorry, DeChambeau, but it doesn’t look like anybody’s going to let you forget this one anytime soon!