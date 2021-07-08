Lidl launches new golf range – yes, really!

It sounds like an April Fool but we promise you it’s not.

Budget supermarket chain Lidl is now stocking a brand new range of golf apparel and accessories designed to get more people playing the ‘Royal and Ancient’ game.

The line-up includes golf shoes (£14.99) which come with a removable insole with Air Stream system for improved breathability, as well as a wide selection of both men’s and women’s clothing from the German company’s own Crivit range.

Men can hit the fairways wearing a brand new ‘golf top’ that will set you back just £7.99. It’s described as ‘quick drying and moisture wicking’, with a ‘sporty high collar with zip’.

Women, meantime, can choose from sleeveless tops (£4.99), skorts (£9.99) and more.

As if that wasn’t enough, Lidl is also selling its own packs of golf tees from just 99p, as well as a stylish, water-repellant stand bag (£99), push trolley (also £99), and a durable fibreglass golf umbrella (£9.99).

It even has its own ‘premium three-piece golf balls’ (£12.99), which are designed ‘to ensure greater control and range with every shot’.

The R&A and USGA-conforming balls come with a Polybutadiene core for optimal acceleration and greater range, as well as a DuPont HPF-2000 polymer mantle for soft feel and control.

They also have a Surlyn cover that for low friction and a high resilience 392 dimple pattern for improved aerodynamics and a stable trajectory.

The whole range has gone on-sale in Lidl supermarkets across Scotland from today – July 8, 2021 – and is only available whilst stocks last.

Big on quality, Lidl on price? There's only one way to find out, right?