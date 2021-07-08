search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLidl launches new golf range – yes, really!

Golf News

Lidl launches new golf range – yes, really!

By bunkered.co.uk08 July, 2021
lidl Golf Equipment Golf Apparel Crivit Golf Trolleys Shoes Balls Accessories
Lidl Main

It sounds like an April Fool but we promise you it’s not.

Budget supermarket chain Lidl is now stocking a brand new range of golf apparel and accessories designed to get more people playing the ‘Royal and Ancient’ game.

The line-up includes golf shoes (£14.99) which come with a removable insole with Air Stream system for improved breathability, as well as a wide selection of both men’s and women’s clothing from the German company’s own Crivit range.

• PGA Tour star opts out of Open Championship

• Angel Cabrera jailed in native Argentina

Men can hit the fairways wearing a brand new ‘golf top’ that will set you back just £7.99. It’s described as ‘quick drying and moisture wicking’, with a ‘sporty high collar with zip’.

Women, meantime, can choose from sleeveless tops (£4.99), skorts (£9.99) and more.

Lidl Golf Shoes

As if that wasn’t enough, Lidl is also selling its own packs of golf tees from just 99p, as well as a stylish, water-repellant stand bag (£99), push trolley (also £99), and a durable fibreglass golf umbrella (£9.99).

Lidl Trolley Lidl Crivit Balls

It even has its own ‘premium three-piece golf balls’ (£12.99), which are designed ‘to ensure greater control and range with every shot’.

The R&A and USGA-conforming balls come with a Polybutadiene core for optimal acceleration and greater range, as well as a DuPont HPF-2000 polymer mantle for soft feel and control. 

• USA's most expensive course ups its green fees

• Fans criticise "primadonna" DeChambeau over antics

They also have a Surlyn cover that for low friction and a high resilience 392 dimple pattern for improved aerodynamics and a stable trajectory.

The whole range has gone on-sale in Lidl supermarkets across Scotland from today – July 8, 2021 – and is only available whilst stocks last.

Big on quality, Lidl on price? There's only one way to find out, right?

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Equipment

Related Articles - Golf Apparel

Related Articles - Trolleys

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - Accessories

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK
The Open: Billy Horschel reveals English football-themed bag
The Open: Former champ withdraws after positive COVID test
EURO 2020: Tour pros react to England's penalty shoot-out defeat
16 Open Championship records that could be broken this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow