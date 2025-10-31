Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

There are high stakes at the LINK Hong Kong Open – and that goes beyond the historic trophy and the big prize money on the line.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the champion at Hong Kong Golf Club will gain automatic entry into next year’s Masters and Open Championship.

This is also the third event remaining of the International Series, the ten-event elevated series on the Asian Tour.

The top two players in the standings after the season finale in Riyadh next month will gain entry to the LIV Golf League for the 2026 season.

The total prize money for the Hong Kong Open is $2million, the standard purse for the International Series events. The winner, along with the two major invites, will take home $360,000.

This year, 29 LIV players are taking part in a strong field headed by the defending champion Patrick Reed.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown from the event in Fanling…

LINK Hong Kong Open 2025 prize money payout in full

1st $360,000

2nd $220,000

3rd $126,000

4th $100,000

5th $82,000

6th $66,600

7th $57,000

8th $49,000

9th $42,800

10th $38,200

11th $34,900

12th $32,500

13th $30,300

14th $28,900

15th $27,700

16th $26,500

17th $25,300

18th $24,100

19th $23,100

20th $22,300

21st $21,800

22nd $21,200

23rd $20,600

24th $20,000

25th $19,400

26th $18,800

27th $18,200

28th $17,600

29th $17,000

30th $16,400

31st $16,200

32nd $15,600

33rd $15,200

34th $14,800

35th $14,400

36th $14,000

37th $13,600

38th $13,200

39th $12,800

40th $12,400

41st $12,100

42nd $11,700

43rd $11,300

44th $10,900

45th $10,700

46th $10,600

47th $10,200

48th $9,800

49th $9,400

50th $9,000

51st $8,600

52nd $8,200

53rd $7,800

54th $7,600

55th $7,400

56th $7,200

57th $7,000

58th $6,800

59th $6,600

60th $6,400

61st $6,200

62nd $6,000

63rd $5,800

64th $5,600

65th $5,400

66th $5,200

67th $5,000

68th $4,800

69th $4,600

70th $4,400

71th $4,200

72th $4,000

73th $3,800

74th $3,600

75th $3,400