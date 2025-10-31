Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
There are high stakes at the LINK Hong Kong Open – and that goes beyond the historic trophy and the big prize money on the line.
For the first time in the tournament’s history, the champion at Hong Kong Golf Club will gain automatic entry into next year’s Masters and Open Championship.
This is also the third event remaining of the International Series, the ten-event elevated series on the Asian Tour.
The top two players in the standings after the season finale in Riyadh next month will gain entry to the LIV Golf League for the 2026 season.
• The 3 leading contenders to be next LIV Golf signing
• Martin Kaymer reveals plan for LIV signing – and surprise Ryder Cup return
The total prize money for the Hong Kong Open is $2million, the standard purse for the International Series events. The winner, along with the two major invites, will take home $360,000.
This year, 29 LIV players are taking part in a strong field headed by the defending champion Patrick Reed.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown from the event in Fanling…
LINK Hong Kong Open 2025 prize money payout in full
1st $360,000
2nd $220,000
3rd $126,000
4th $100,000
5th $82,000
6th $66,600
7th $57,000
8th $49,000
9th $42,800
10th $38,200
11th $34,900
12th $32,500
13th $30,300
14th $28,900
15th $27,700
16th $26,500
17th $25,300
18th $24,100
19th $23,100
20th $22,300
21st $21,800
22nd $21,200
23rd $20,600
24th $20,000
25th $19,400
26th $18,800
27th $18,200
28th $17,600
29th $17,000
30th $16,400
31st $16,200
32nd $15,600
33rd $15,200
34th $14,800
35th $14,400
36th $14,000
37th $13,600
38th $13,200
39th $12,800
40th $12,400
41st $12,100
42nd $11,700
43rd $11,300
44th $10,900
45th $10,700
46th $10,600
47th $10,200
48th $9,800
49th $9,400
50th $9,000
51st $8,600
52nd $8,200
53rd $7,800
54th $7,600
55th $7,400
56th $7,200
57th $7,000
58th $6,800
59th $6,600
60th $6,400
61st $6,200
62nd $6,000
63rd $5,800
64th $5,600
65th $5,400
66th $5,200
67th $5,000
68th $4,800
69th $4,600
70th $4,400
71th $4,200
72th $4,000
73th $3,800
74th $3,600
75th $3,400
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
Future Ryder Cup host venues: Here are all the confirmed courses
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses