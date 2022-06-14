Sweden's Linn Grant has written her name in the history books as the first-ever woman to win on the DP World Tour.

The 22-year-old closed with a 64 to chalk up an emphatic win in the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, finishing nine shots clear of Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and Scotland's Marc Warren.

Co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and DP World Tour, the event sees 78 men and 78 women playing for the same prize fund of $2million and one trophy.

Grant began the day two shots clear of Australia’s Jason Scrivener and got off to a blistering start rolling in birdies on five of her first six holes.

Three further birdies on the back nine saw the Helsingborg native seal a historic win – her third on the LET in 2022,

“I’m speechless and I’m so happy that I’m at home just to see all the kids and my family is here and everyone that I care about is watching, so it’s really nice,” said Grant.

“I hope this victory is big. I hope it brings women more forward and it gets people’s eyes on us a little bit more. It is always nice to say that you beat the guys for a week. To be able to speak Swedish and hear everyone out there cheering for you, it was amazing.”

Runner-up Stenson remarked: “I think in the end I ended up tied second with a couple of late birdies and the only thing I could have done better was solo second because there was just one player out there today and she played amazing.

“Every time I looked back, she was in prime position and just gave herself birdie chance one after another I would imagine, so there wasn’t much I could do against a player like that, so very well played and congratulations to Linn.”

Spain’s Santiago Tarrio, Dutch golfer Darius Van Driel and Australia’s Scrivener ended the day in a share of fourth.