LISTEN: Norwegian commentator goes wild over Viktor Hovland ace

Golf News

LISTEN: Norwegian commentator goes wild over Viktor Hovland ace

By Jamie Hall15 March, 2022
Viktor Hovland The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Tour News
Viktor Hovland Players 2

Viktor Hovland has plenty of admirers – but we might just have found his biggest fan.

The world No.3 had a spectacular hole in one at the eighth hole during the third round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Commentary teams on English-speaking channels got excited – but broadcasters in Hovland’s home nation took it to another level.

• Viktor Hovland's incredible Players ace

Per Haugsrud, who was covering the Players for Eurosport Norway, also revealed his co-commentator, ex-PGA Tour pro Henrik Bjornstad, had missed the ace as he had gone to the toilet.

Have a listen to the hilarious moment for yourself...but we recommend turning your volume down a bit!

The ace was the second of the week after Hovland's Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry holed out at the 17th on Saturday.

It helped the world No.3 to a tie for ninth place on seven-under.

