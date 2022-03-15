LISTEN: Norwegian commentator goes wild over Viktor Hovland ace

Viktor Hovland has plenty of admirers – but we might just have found his biggest fan.

The world No.3 had a spectacular hole in one at the eighth hole during the third round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Commentary teams on English-speaking channels got excited – but broadcasters in Hovland’s home nation took it to another level.

Per Haugsrud, who was covering the Players for Eurosport Norway, also revealed his co-commentator, ex-PGA Tour pro Henrik Bjornstad, had missed the ace as he had gone to the toilet.

Have a listen to the hilarious moment for yourself...but we recommend turning your volume down a bit!

We can't get enough of Norway’s emphatic call on Viktor Hovland’s ACE. 🤩🇳🇴



📺: GOLF and @peacockTV



pic.twitter.com/hrypuOvmox — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 14, 2022

The ace was the second of the week after Hovland's Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry holed out at the 17th on Saturday.

It helped the world No.3 to a tie for ninth place on seven-under.