Listen up! The new golf podcast from bunkered is here!

Golf News

Listen up! The new golf podcast from bunkered is here!

By bunkered.co.uk04 August, 2020
You’ve read our stories. You’ve watched our videos. You’ve possibly even shared our content. Now, we’re excited to give you the opportunity to listen to us with the introduction of the new bunkered golf podcast.

Launching TODAY, the bunkered podcast marks an exciting new chapter in the evolution of the bunkered brand, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.  

The bunkered Podcast promises an informed and candid talk show, covering all of the major talking points in the game and featuring interviews with a plethora of golf’s biggest names.

Fans of sports podcasts can look forward to the new bunkered pod being released weekly and, with each episode less than an hour long, it’s the perfect companion for your commute to and from work, your daily walk, your practice at the range… you name it! 

Listen to Episode 1 now!

Apple - Listen here 
Spotify - Listen here 
Podbean - Listen here

The pod is hosted by our own Michael McEwan, a regular contributor to many other national and international golf broadcast productions. 

He will be joined each week by bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie as well as a variety of guests to talk about the latest news, share behind the scenes exclusives and provide listeners with opinionated analysis on all levels of the game.

“I’m hugely excited by the launch of The bunkered Podcast,” said Michael. “It’s something we have considered for a while and have spent several months developing a format that we think listeners will really enjoy.

“I’m particularly excited to be doing this alongside Bryce, with whom I have had countless arguments about golf over the 16-plus years that we’ve worked together. We’re both very opinionated and passionate about the game, so I fully expect there will be plenty of spirited debate and hopefully the listeners will join in!” 

With the US PGA Championship taking place this week, Michael and Bryce are joined on the first episode of the pod by the 2002 champion Rich Beem, who looks back on his career-defining win at Hazeltine and offers some hilarious insights into how his life changed once he became a major champion.

“The timing is perfect for us to launch The bunkered Podcast,” added Bryce. “This summer marked 25 years since bunkered was founded and it is testament to the strength of the brand and the willingness of the people we work with us that we continue to evolve.

“Whilst our magazine will remain our flagship product, our digital footprint continues to expand across all our digital channels and we hope other fans of golf will join us with this new podcast making bunkered even more accessible.

"The launch of our podcast is another hugely exciting development for the bunkered brand providing our audience with another way to enjoy our passion for golf. Read, watch, listen – whichever you prefer to do, there is now a little bit of bunkered for everybody.” 

How to listen

Episode 1 of The bunkered Podcast is out tomorrow on all major podcast platforms, including:

Apple - Listen here 
Spotify - Listen here 
Podbean - Listen here

