LIV Bedminster: Full prize money payout

The third event on the LIV Golf calendar is over, and it is Henrik Stenson walking away with the top prize on his debut.

Stenson, whose participation led to him being removed as Ryder Cup captain, got off to a flying start on his bow in the Saudi-backed rebel tour.

In the team event, the 4 Aces – Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch – came out on top.

All in all, that means a lot of players made a rather tidy sum of cash from their three days’ work.

Individual

1. Henrik Stenson - $4,000,000

T2. Matthew Wolff - $1,812,500

T-2. Dustin Johnson - $1,812,500

4. Carlos Ortiz - $1,050,000

5. Patrick Reed - $975,000

T6. Paul Casey - $648,000

T6. Sergio Garcia - $648,000

T6. Turk Pettit - $648,000

T6. Lee Westwood - $648,000

T6. Talor Gooch - $648,000

T11. Brooks Koepka - $495,000

T11. Martin Kaymer - $495,000

T13. Branden Grace - $293,333.33

T13. Ian Poulter - $293,333.33

T13. Phachara Khongwatmai - $293,333.33

T16. Chase Koepka - $236,000

T16. Sam Horsfield - $236,000

18. Charl Schwartzel - $226,000

T19. Matt Jones - $200,000

T19. Louis Oosthuizen - $200,000

T19. Justin Harding - $200,000

22. Travis Smyth - $172,000

T23. Shaun Norris - $168,000

T23. Eugenio Chacarra - $168,000

T23. Peter Uihlein - $168,000

T26. Laurie Canter - $160,000

T26. James Piot - $160,000

T26. Jinichiro Kozuma - $160,000

T26. Jason Kokrak - $160,000

T26. Charles Howell III - $160,000

T31. Hudson Swafford - $151,000

T31. Bryson DeChambeau - $151,000

T31. Pat Perez - $151,000

T31. Bernd Wiesberger - $151,000

35. Phil Mickelson - $146,000

T36. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $141,000

T36. Graeme McDowell - $141,000

T36. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $141,000

T36. Kevin Na - $141,000

T40. Abraham Ancer - $135,000

T40. Richard Bland - $135,000

T42. David Puig - Amateur

T42. Scott Vincent - $132,000

T44. Hennie DuPlessis - $127,000

T44. Yuki Inamori - $127,000

46. Wade Orsmby - $124,000

47. Hideto Tanihara - $122,000

48. Jediah Morgan - $120,000

Team

1. 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed) - $3,000,000

2. Majesticks (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood, Stenson) - $1,500,000

3. Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Chacarra) - $500,000