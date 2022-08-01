LIV Bedminster: Full prize money payout

The third event on the LIV Golf calendar is over, and it is Henrik Stenson walking away with the top prize on his debut.
Stenson, whose participation led to him being removed as Ryder Cup captain, got off to a flying start on his bow in the Saudi-backed rebel tour.
In the team event, the 4 Aces – Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch – came out on top.
All in all, that means a lot of players made a rather tidy sum of cash from their three days’ work.
Individual
1. Henrik Stenson - $4,000,000
T2. Matthew Wolff - $1,812,500
T-2. Dustin Johnson - $1,812,500
4. Carlos Ortiz - $1,050,000
5. Patrick Reed - $975,000
T6. Paul Casey - $648,000
T6. Sergio Garcia - $648,000
T6. Turk Pettit - $648,000
T6. Lee Westwood - $648,000
T6. Talor Gooch - $648,000
T11. Brooks Koepka - $495,000
T11. Martin Kaymer - $495,000
T13. Branden Grace - $293,333.33
T13. Ian Poulter - $293,333.33
T13. Phachara Khongwatmai - $293,333.33
T16. Chase Koepka - $236,000
T16. Sam Horsfield - $236,000
18. Charl Schwartzel - $226,000
T19. Matt Jones - $200,000
T19. Louis Oosthuizen - $200,000
T19. Justin Harding - $200,000
22. Travis Smyth - $172,000
T23. Shaun Norris - $168,000
T23. Eugenio Chacarra - $168,000
T23. Peter Uihlein - $168,000
T26. Laurie Canter - $160,000
T26. James Piot - $160,000
T26. Jinichiro Kozuma - $160,000
T26. Jason Kokrak - $160,000
T26. Charles Howell III - $160,000
T31. Hudson Swafford - $151,000
T31. Bryson DeChambeau - $151,000
T31. Pat Perez - $151,000
T31. Bernd Wiesberger - $151,000
35. Phil Mickelson - $146,000
T36. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $141,000
T36. Graeme McDowell - $141,000
T36. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $141,000
T36. Kevin Na - $141,000
T40. Abraham Ancer - $135,000
T40. Richard Bland - $135,000
T42. David Puig - Amateur
T42. Scott Vincent - $132,000
T44. Hennie DuPlessis - $127,000
T44. Yuki Inamori - $127,000
46. Wade Orsmby - $124,000
47. Hideto Tanihara - $122,000
48. Jediah Morgan - $120,000
Team
1. 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed) - $3,000,000
2. Majesticks (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood, Stenson) - $1,500,000
3. Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Chacarra) - $500,000