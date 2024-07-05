Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf reruns its sole Spanish contest this week, as the Saudi-funded league heads to the southern coast.

The tournament made its debut on the circuit last year when Talor Gooch conquered the field at Valderrama to walk away with the $4 million first prize.

It was formerly a host venue for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well as staging the Ryder Cup in 1997 – the first ever to be held in Continental Europe.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf Andalucia represents a home game for Sergio Garcia, who told reporters at West Lancs on Tuesday that he was looking forward to playing on home soil after missing out on the Open.

His Fireballs GC teammate Abraham Ancer secured a place in the field at Royal Troon after claiming one of four spots up for grabs at Burnham & Berrow.

They’ll tee it up alongside the likes of Brooks Koepka and Adrian Meronk – who won the Andalucia Masters here on the DP World Tour last season.

Another former winner of that event is John Catlin. He remains part of Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and has outlined his ‘number one priority’: secure a full-time place on LIV.

Here’s all the details for this week’s event…

LIV Golf Andalucia details

Course: Real Club Valderrama, Spain

Course Stats: Par 70, Yards 6,951

Defending Champion: Talor Gooch

Purse: $25,000,000

Winner’s Share: $4,000,000

LIV Golf Andalucia betting tips

Odds will be published shortly. Please gamble responsibly.

LIV Golf Andalucia how to watch

Viewers in the United States can catch the action live on the CW app or on the LIV Golf Plus app for free.

Fans in the UK can watch the event for free live on the LIV Golf YouTube channel.

