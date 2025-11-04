Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf has announced the biggest change to its competition format since its inception in 2022.

After four years of playing a condensed format across three rounds, the Saudi-backed circuit is set to extends its events to 72 holes. All tournaments – with the exception of LIV Riyadh – will start on Thursdays with 18 holes each day.

LIV’s team competition will remain unaltered and see players’ scores count towards the team total on each day.

“As we enter our fourth season as a league, the move to 72 holes marks a pivotal new chapter for LIV Golf that strengthens our league, challenges our elite field of players, and delivers more of the world-class golf, energy, innovation and access that our global audience wants,” said Scott O’Neil, LIV Golf CEO.

“We’re seeing upward momentum and traction from Hong Kong to Adelaide to Indianapolis, and that heightened interest opens the door to add another day of golf while benefiting our fans, players, marketing partners, and our global media partners.

“The most successful leagues around the world – IPL, EPL, NBA, MLB, NFL – continue to innovate and evolve their product, and as an emerging league, we are no different. LIV Golf will always have an eye towards progress that acts in the best interest of LIV Golf and in the best interest of the sport.”

It’s unclear whether the tournaments will feature a 36-hole cut, as seen on the likes of the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, but it is unlikely due to the team format and 54-player fields.

The move is thought to be linked with LIV’s intentions to secure Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) points after the league resubmitted a bid for recognition this summer. Previous attempts failed as the rankings board argued LIV’s format did not meet criteria to be awarded points.

Reacting to the format change, Jon Rahm – a long-time proponent of 72 holes – said: “This is a win for the league, and the players.

“LIV Golf is a player’s league. We are competitors to the core, and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft.

“Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau added: “Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward.

“By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognised globally. This is a fantastic evolution of the LIV Golf product, showing how our league listens and adapts to create the best possible experience.”

Meanwhile, the shotgun will remain on LIV and the format for the season-ending Team Championship is set be announced at a later date.

