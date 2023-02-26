LIV Golf announces first major global partner

Ahead of its second season getting under way in Mexico on Friday, LIV Golf has announced its first major global partnership.

The Saudi-funded golf league has announced EasyPost – an industry leader in global shipping logistics, ecommerce and software development – as its new Official Shipping Solutions Partner.

“LIV Golf is proud to partner with EasyPost as we embark on a momentous season for our sport,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner. “Our organisations are built on teamwork, innovation, and developing opportunities for global growth.

“We’re excited to work together as the LIV Golf League delivers incredible competition featuring the game’s biggest names to new audiences around the world.”

As an official global partner, EasyPost will be integrated into league broadcasts, LIV Golf social content and on-course signage at 2023 tournaments.

Throughout the season, the software company and LIV Golf will also collaborate on shipping solutions and logistics strategies to help enhance delivery processes across multiple platforms.

EasyPost was founded in 2012 as the first RESTful API (Application Program Interface) for shipping and has executed over a billion shipments.

Built specifically to meet modern shipping challenges, the Utah-based software company’s innovative, best-in-class solution solves complex logistics problems for thousands of businesses of all sizes, from public companies to small and midsize businesses.

The company’s multi-carrier shipping API was designed for efficiency and reliability and is available in more than 200 countries worldwide, making shipping simple for its customers and enabling a smoother online delivery experience.

“We are thrilled to sponsor LIV Golf in 2023,” said Sam Hancock, VP of Growth at EasyPost. “Their innovative approach to golf will bring the sport to a broader range of spectators, and that’s something we are excited to get behind. We share the same mission, to modernise and innovate in our respective fields.”

The first event of the 2023 LIV Golf League season takes place this week in Mexico.