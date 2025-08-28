Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf has unveiled another brand-new event that debut in the league’s schedule next year.

The inaugural LIV Golf Louisiana will be played on the South Course at New Orleans City Park Bayou Oaks from June 26-28.

It means former CEO and commissioner Greg Norman will have a role in the event, as the venue is set to be newly renovated and designed by the Australian.

• Donald Trump venue awarded new PGA Tour Signature Event

• Henrik Stenson opens up on LIV Golf relegation

Louisiana agreed to pay the Saudi-backed circuit $5 million to stage the event, while improvements to the course – including lengthening it, refining bunkers, and enhancing spectator areas – will cost an additional $2.2 million.

Two-time Masters champion and Range Goats GC captain Bubba Watson was present at the announcement and said he wasn’t concerned about the dates: “I’m from the Gulf Coast and this is part my home.

“This is the first year of it, so the date can always be changed if it does come here multiple years.

“It’s going to be hot in a lot of places in the summer. I’ve grown up in the South; I know about heat. We just prepare for it.”

In a statement, Ross Hallett, LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Events, said: “We’re incredibly appreciative of the support and enthusiasm the state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans have shown LIV Golf so far.

• 6 big LIV Golf names set to play Alfred Dunhill Links

• LIV Golf 2026 schedule set to include new events

“LIV Golf has always strived to put on events that blend elite golf competitions with world-class entertainment to create a lively, festival-like atmosphere.

“Louisiana has always had a deep understanding of how to balance music and culture with premier athletic events, so it feels like a perfect place to expand our global event schedule.”

The PGA Tour currently has one event in the state, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans which is held annually towards the end of April.

Meanwhile, the new LIV event is now the tenth confirmed for the 2026 season. It’s currently scheduled to start in Saudi Arabia before heading to Australia, Singapore, South Africa, Mexico, the US, Spain and the UK.