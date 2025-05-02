Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has announced yet another new TV deal.

Already this year, LIV has put pen to paper on broadcast partnerships with FOX Sports in Australia and ITV in the UK.

Now, it’s made a major move into Asia.

KC Global Media is set to air live coverage of LIV Golf in more than 94 million homes on its vast network of channels across the continent.

It comes ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf Korea event this week, held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, while the circuit travelled to Singapore in March.

All remaining events this season will be shown live on AXN Asia. Fans will find the action on AXN Sports, in countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and India.

George Chien, Co-founder, CEO, and President of KC Global Media said: “We are honoured to bring LIV Golf to sports fans in over 19 countries and 94 million homes across Asia through KC Global Media’s extensive network, starting with its debut on AXN Asia and extending to other platforms.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with the KC Global Media brand, which has always been known for premium, high-quality content.

“As one of the most talked-about leagues in global sport, LIV Golf is a premium property that fits seamlessly into our content strategy.

“At KC Global Media, we are constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries to bring our audiences the best possible content, and the launch of AXN Sports as a dedicated programming block for more LIVE sports content marks a significant milestone for us.”

Meanwhile, home fans will be keen to follow the Iron Heads GC, who have three Korean-born players in their lineup.

And bunkered.co.uk learned this week that homegrown favourite Minkyu Kim will replace the injured Ben Campbell.

“We’re thrilled to partner with KC Global Media to bring LIV Golf to their extensive network,” added Ron Wechsler, LIV Golf Senior Vice President, Broadcast Partnerships and Programming Strategy.

“As the largest regional broadcast partner in Asia, KC Global Media has a deep understanding of local audiences and a proven track record of delivering premium content to millions of homes across Asia.

“Working in partnership with KC Global Media enables us to instantly expand our reach and showcase many of golf’s biggest stars to 19 Asian countries covering over 94 million households.

“I would like to thank the KC Global Media team for sharing our vision for the future of golf and helping us redefine how the sport is experienced through their expertise in entertainment.

“This is LIV Golf’s biggest season yet, we’re confident that this partnership will engage and excite golf fans throughout Asia.”

