Anthony Kim has hit back at criticism aimed at his response to the departure of PGA Tour peace broker Jimmy Dunne, while reigniting his war of words with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.

Kim, who joined the LIV Golf League in February, has quickly become a loud voice on social media since returning from his 12-year recluse.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, after Dunne’s surprise resignation from the Tour board, Kim tweeted: “Good morning having my coffee and read that jimmy is DUNNE.”

Dunne has been working behind the scenes to strike a deal with LIV’s backers, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and Kim has now clarified that he has “tremendous respect” for the architect of the sport’s ‘framework agreement’.

But it is dubious whether Kim shares the same respect for fellow former PGA Tour pro Chamblee, who he now refers to as ‘Ramble Sham Lee’.

Kim has taken exception to Chamblee’s apparent U-turn on Saudi’s investment in golf after he claiming last week it is the “better end of the bargain for the PGA Tour.” In an extraordinary broadside last Friday, Kim labelled Chamblee a p***y and a “talentless fool.”

Chamblee then hit back in a lengthy tweet of his own, writing: “This is about as inaccurate as a lot of Mickelson’s drives and sadly ironical coming two tweets after you asked for advice on raising your daughter that you would refer to someone as a female body part in a juvenile attempt to denigrate them.

“As for your criticism of me saying a deal with the Saudis is the best deal for golf right now, it’s something I’ve said recently, because I don’t think the Saudis are going to turn away from the game and they will continue to be a poaching threat and dilute the product of the PGA Tour.”

Kim, however, has now doubled down.

“Ramble is entitled to his opinion and I have no problem w it but I stand on every word I said as he has taken shots at multiple people with much higher accolades,” the former American Ryder Cup player wrote.

“He also spoke about how I’m raising my daughter & don’t think he should be giving advice because I know being present is something he knows nothing about.”

