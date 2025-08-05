Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf returns to Chicago and Bolingbrook GC for the first of three back-to-back events that will decide the season.

On the league’s last visit here, Jon Rahm edged out Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia to lift his second individual LIV title.

The Spaniard banked $4 million for the victory – the same amount this year’s winner will receive – whilst the winning team will share $3 million.

Seven-figure payouts are also on offer for the second, third and fourth place finishers in the penultimate regular season tournament.

Meanwhile, Niemann has the opportunity to clinch the season-long individual championship title this week after a dominant five-win season.

For those at the other end, relegation from the Saudi-funded circuit is looming. It’s crunch time in the race to stay afloat ahead of LIV Indianapolis and the Team Championship in Michigan.

Here’s exactly how much prize money each player will earn at LIV Golf Chicago this week…

LIV Golf Chicago 2025: Prize money payout in full

INDIVIDUAL

WINNER: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

TEAM

WINNER: $3,000,000 (split between four players)

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000