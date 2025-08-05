Sign up for our daily newsletter
LIV Golf returns to Chicago and Bolingbrook GC for the first of three back-to-back events that will decide the season.
On the league’s last visit here, Jon Rahm edged out Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia to lift his second individual LIV title.
The Spaniard banked $4 million for the victory – the same amount this year’s winner will receive – whilst the winning team will share $3 million.
Seven-figure payouts are also on offer for the second, third and fourth place finishers in the penultimate regular season tournament.
Meanwhile, Niemann has the opportunity to clinch the season-long individual championship title this week after a dominant five-win season.
For those at the other end, relegation from the Saudi-funded circuit is looming. It’s crunch time in the race to stay afloat ahead of LIV Indianapolis and the Team Championship in Michigan.
Here’s exactly how much prize money each player will earn at LIV Golf Chicago this week…
LIV Golf Chicago 2025: Prize money payout in full
INDIVIDUAL
WINNER: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
TEAM
WINNER: $3,000,000 (split between four players)
2: $1,500,000
3: $500,000
