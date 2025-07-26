Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The LIV Golf League is set to break new ground in 2026.

The Saudi-funded circuit has announced that it will visit the African continent for the first time, staging an event at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Steyn City in Johannesburg.

LIV Golf South Africa will take place from March 20-22 as part of what has been described as a “multi-year commitment”.

The tournament will spotlight Stinger GC, the league’s all-South African team, captained by 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and featuring fellow countrymen Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel.

• Graeme McDowell weighs up career change after LIV deal ends

• Europeans dealt possible Ryder Cup blow by LIV Golf decision

“It’s always special to compete at home, and I’m incredibly proud to bring LIV Golf to South Africa for the first time,” said Oosthuizen. “For Branden, Charl, Dean and I to play in front of our fans, friends, and families will be an unforgettable experience.

“South African sports fans love their golf, and I am sure they will turn out in large numbers to support Stinger GC. South Africa has given so much to us, and now we get to give something back.”

LIV officials are hopeful that the event will capture the imagination of Joburg golf fans in the same way that LIV Golf Adelaide has rallied Australians around the league’s all-Aussie outfit Ripper GC.

• LIV star returns from injury after health ‘wake-up call’

• Lee Westwood set to reunite with legendary caddie on LIV Golf

Ross Hallett, LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Events, said: “Bringing LIV Golf to South Africa is another significant moment in our journey. The country has a proud sporting heritage with passionate fans and world-class talent, and Steyn City will be an incredible host venue to celebrate this next chapter.

“We currently have events in Asia, Europe, Australasia, North America and today we add Africa, marking another exciting opportunity to showcase LIV Golf to a new audience and market.

“Our league is committed to driving the sport forward through competition, an innovative format, new investment opportunities, and collaborative partnerships that support progress throughout the communities we serve.”