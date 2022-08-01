search
LIV Golf confirms signing of Bubba Watson

Golf News

LIV Golf confirms signing of Bubba Watson

By Jamie Hall29 July, 2022
Bubba Watson LIV Golf LIV Series Greg Norman PGA Tour
Bubba Watson Liv Golf

LIV Golf has confirmed the signing of two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. 

Watson, a former world No.2, had been widely rumoured to be joining the Saudi-backed breakaway league for several months.

He is the latest household name to join the LIV roster, which is in the midst of its third event in New Jersey.

“Bubba Watson is a tremendous addition to LIV Golf – another major champion joining the growing list of stars on our teams,” said LIV chief executive Greg Norman.

“His game combines the power, innovation, and excitement that the LIV Golf brand represents.

“He’s a risk-taker who has cemented his name among the world’s very best and we’re eager for him to come aboard to bring new energy and audiences to this league.”

Watson is currently recovering from knee surgery and will act as a non-playing team captain until he is able to play.

Having won the Masters in 2012 and 2014, he became a household name thanks to his unorthodox approach and long hitting.

He has 14 PGA Tour victories, but like the rest of the LIV field is expected to be suspended from the established tour when he takes part in his first event.

"My wife loved it, we prayed about it, we came to the decision and here we are," Watson said as he was unveiled on the live stream of the event at Bedminster.

"Everyone's a team. It's not an individual sport any more. It's another thing we didn't have and now we're bringing it to life."

