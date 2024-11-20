Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A brand new LIV Golf docuseries titled ‘Majesticks GC: Inside the Ropes’ will launch this weekend.

The fly-on-the-wall series provides golf fans a unique insight behind the scenes of the Majesticks team, which is made up of Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield.

Ryder Cup stalwarts Poulter, Stenson and Westwood co-captain the team and cameras follow the trio on and off the course during the six-episode series.

While much of the focus is on arresting a team slump in form during the 2024 season, there are also details from Team Principals Ollie Banks and James Dunkley on how the start-up Majesticks brand is progressing away from the fairways.

bunkered.co.uk has been given a sneak peek at the opening episodes, which portray a tight bond amongst the team members and a palpable desire to improve poor results in LIV events.

The first two episodes will go live as a double feature, while the four remaining episodes will then be released weekly.

Early access for our brand new docuseries, Inside the Ropes, coming soon…📺 Sign up for free below👇 — Majesticks GC (@MajesticksGC) November 19, 2024

Majesticks GC is the only LIV side since the league’s inception back in 2022 that has allowed such unrestricted access into the team at locker room and boardroom level.

The team is also unique in having three co-captains, rather than one.

And while they are still competing, Westwood, Poulter and Stenson have all acknowledged that the vision for Majesticks is to create a brand that outlasts their own LIV careers.

“Our guys know they’re in a transitional phase,” Majesticks boss Banks told bunkered earlier this summer. “The unique thing is that when you’ve got three owners – even if they do stop playing, and that could be any time next year – they’ll still be a huge part of this team, they’ll still be invested.”

The six episodes will be available on the Majesticks YouTube channel from Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Click here for more details.