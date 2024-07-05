Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s one thing starting two shots back, but it’s another to tee off with rental clubs.

That was the double dilemma facing LIV Golf star Scott Vincent in Morocco yesterday.

The start of his first round at the International Series Morocco was one to forget for the Zimbabwean, who showed up late for his tee time amid a bizarre incident.

Vincent, 32, arrived at the Asian Tour event without his clubs after they were lost on route to the tournament.

Despite the airport being around 90 minutes away, Vincent went on the hunt for his bag, only to find out they hadn’t turned up.

And he soon learned it was a costly journey, arriving for his 12.30 tee time four-and-a-half minutes late. It meant Vincent was thirty seconds away from being disqualified.

Instead, the IronHeads GC member was hit with a two-shot penalty and forced to conjure up a bag of borrowed clubs – making his first-round performance even more impressive.

By carding a five-under 68, Vincent found himself two shots off the early lead.

“Lucky enough, we have some really cool people out here on the Asian Tour – it is a friendly tour,” he said.

“A lot of people had clubs, bits and pieces, but obviously it is hard to make up a full set when you do not have anything, so we have a bit of a mixed bag here.

“I have talked a lot to myself about adapting, no matter what, whatever the situation might be. And so just being able to go out there with none of my stuff, even golf shoes, I am taking in the moment, and we will just take it as it comes.”

Fortunately, Vincent’s clubs were re-located ahead of his second round, but the same thing couldn’t be said for his brother – and LIV Golf colleague – Kieran.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.