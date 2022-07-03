LIV Golf: Final leaderboard & prize money payout from Portland event

Branden Grace carded a best-of-the-week round of 65 when it mattered most to win the LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Portland.

The South African scythed through the field on the final day at Pumpkin Ridge to take the title and emulate compatriot Charl Schwartzel who won the inaugural LIV event in England a matter of weeks ago.

For his efforts, Grace enjoyed the biggest payday of his career so far: $4,000,000 for winning the individual title and a further $375,000 for his side – Stinger GC – finishing second in the team competition.

Here’s a full breakdown of who won what in Portland…



LIV Golf Invitational Series London - Final leaderboard & prize money

INDIVIDUAL EVENT

1. Branden Grace - $4,000,000

2. Carlos Ortiz - $2,125,000

T3. Patrick Reed - $1,275,000

T3. Dustin Johnson - $1,275,000

5. Louis Oosthuizen - $975,000

6. Jinichiro Kozuma - $800,000

7. Talor Gooch - $675,000

T8. Matthew Wolff - $602,500

T8. Justin Harding - $602,500

10. Bryson DeChambeau - $560,000

T11. Abraham Ancer - $374,000

T11. Yuki Inamori - $374,000

T11. Kevin Na - $374,000

T11. Sam Horsfield - $374,000

T11. Sihwan Kim - $374,000

T16. Lee Westwood - $223,600

T16. Hideto Tanihara - $223,600

T16. Matt Jones $223,600

T16. Martin Kaymer - $223,600

T16. Brooks Koepka - $223,600

21. Adrian Otaegui - $180,000

22. James Piot - $172,000

T23. Chase Koepka - $168,000

T23. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $168,000

T23. Scott Vincent - $168,000

26. Sergio Garcia - $164,000

T27. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $161,000

T27. Richard Bland - $161,000

T29. Phachara Khongwatmai - $153,000

T29. Ian Snyaman - $153,000

T29. Hudson Swafford - $153,000

T29. Travis Smyth - $153,000

T29. Hennie Du Plessis - $153,000

T29. Pat Perez - $153,000

T35. Graeme McDowell - $145,000

T35. Wade Ormsby - $145,000

T37. Bernd Wiesberger - $140,000

T37. Laurie Canter - $140,000

T37. Charl Schwartzel - $140,000

T40. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $133,000

T40. Ian Poulter - $133,000

T40. Phil Mickelson - $133,000

T40. Peter Uihlein - $133,000

T44. Itthipat Buranatanyarat - $127,000

T44. Blake Windred - $127,000

46. Turk Pettit - $124,000

47. Shaun Norris - $122,000

48. Jediah Morgan - $122,000

TEAM COMPETITION

1. 4 Aces GC (Johnson/Perez/Reed/Gooch) - $3,000,000

2. Stinger GC (Grace/Du Plessis/Oosthuizen/Schwartzel) - $1,500,000

3. Fireballs GC (Garcia/Ancer/Ortiz/Lopez-Chacarra) - $500,000

Money shown is total prize money per team to be split equally between each team member.