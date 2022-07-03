LIV Golf: Final leaderboard & prize money payout from Portland event

Branden Grace carded a best-of-the-week round of 65 when it mattered most to win the LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Portland.
The South African scythed through the field on the final day at Pumpkin Ridge to take the title and emulate compatriot Charl Schwartzel who won the inaugural LIV event in England a matter of weeks ago.
For his efforts, Grace enjoyed the biggest payday of his career so far: $4,000,000 for winning the individual title and a further $375,000 for his side – Stinger GC – finishing second in the team competition.
Here’s a full breakdown of who won what in Portland…
LIV Golf Invitational Series London - Final leaderboard & prize money
INDIVIDUAL EVENT
1. Branden Grace - $4,000,000
2. Carlos Ortiz - $2,125,000
T3. Patrick Reed - $1,275,000
T3. Dustin Johnson - $1,275,000
5. Louis Oosthuizen - $975,000
6. Jinichiro Kozuma - $800,000
7. Talor Gooch - $675,000
T8. Matthew Wolff - $602,500
T8. Justin Harding - $602,500
10. Bryson DeChambeau - $560,000
T11. Abraham Ancer - $374,000
T11. Yuki Inamori - $374,000
T11. Kevin Na - $374,000
• LIV rebel "no longer welcome at home club"
• Zalatoris responds to LIV speculation
T11. Sam Horsfield - $374,000
T11. Sihwan Kim - $374,000
T16. Lee Westwood - $223,600
T16. Hideto Tanihara - $223,600
T16. Matt Jones $223,600
T16. Martin Kaymer - $223,600
T16. Brooks Koepka - $223,600
21. Adrian Otaegui - $180,000
22. James Piot - $172,000
T23. Chase Koepka - $168,000
T23. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $168,000
T23. Scott Vincent - $168,000
26. Sergio Garcia - $164,000
T27. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $161,000
T27. Richard Bland - $161,000
T29. Phachara Khongwatmai - $153,000
T29. Ian Snyaman - $153,000
T29. Hudson Swafford - $153,000
T29. Travis Smyth - $153,000
T29. Hennie Du Plessis - $153,000
T29. Pat Perez - $153,000
T35. Graeme McDowell - $145,000
T35. Wade Ormsby - $145,000
• LIV Golf responds to 9/11 protests
T37. Bernd Wiesberger - $140,000
T37. Laurie Canter - $140,000
T37. Charl Schwartzel - $140,000
T40. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $133,000
T40. Ian Poulter - $133,000
T40. Phil Mickelson - $133,000
T40. Peter Uihlein - $133,000
T44. Itthipat Buranatanyarat - $127,000
T44. Blake Windred - $127,000
46. Turk Pettit - $124,000
47. Shaun Norris - $122,000
48. Jediah Morgan - $122,000
TEAM COMPETITION
1. 4 Aces GC (Johnson/Perez/Reed/Gooch) - $3,000,000
2. Stinger GC (Grace/Du Plessis/Oosthuizen/Schwartzel) - $1,500,000
3. Fireballs GC (Garcia/Ancer/Ortiz/Lopez-Chacarra) - $500,000
Money shown is total prize money per team to be split equally between each team member.