Jon Rahm looks set to return to action this week after recovering from the foot injury that forced him out of the US Open.

Rahm had pulled out on the eve of the penultimate major at Pinehurst due to an infection between two of his toes on his left foot that he described as a “lesion of the skin.”

The problem had caused the two-time major champion to withdraw from LIV’s Houston event six holes into his second round during the previous week and, after a consultation with doctors, he chose not to tee it up at last week’s major.

It is understood that Rahm made the trip to North Carolina because his infection was healing with antibiotic treatment, but ultimately the pain had not subsided in time to compete at Pinehurst.

“I have decided it is best for my long term health, to withdraw from this weeks US Open Championship. To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement!” Rahm wrote on his X account, hours after expressing concern about the injury in his pre-tournament press conference.

But, in a boost for both Rahm and LIV Golf, bunkered.co.uk has now learned that the Spaniard has recovered and is ready to tee it up at this week’s event in Nashville.

He has landed in Tennessee ahead of the $25million showpiece at The Grove and will compete, providing there is no aggravation to the injury.

Rahm has still not finished outside the top-ten in a LIV event he has finished this season, but is yet to register a win since his Masters victory back in April 2023.

He finished T45 at this year’s Masters and missed the cut in the PGA Championship at Valhalla last month.

