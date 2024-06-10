Sign up for our daily newsletter
Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only man to walk away with $4 million on Sunday.
Carlos Ortiz picked up his first LIV Golf win in Houston to take home the top prize from Adrian Meronk in second place.
Patrick Reed and David Puig rounded out those banking over $1 million in the Saudi-backed circuit’s eighth event of the season.
It was a weekend of firsts, as Cleeks GC – led by Martin Kaymer, ten years on from US Open glory – claimed their maiden team title.
That handed Meronk, Kaymer, Kalle Samooja and Richard Bland a share of another $3 million, whilst Smash GC and Fireballs GC lifted $1 million each.
One man who couldn’t contest the huge prize purse was Jon Rahm, who withdrew just days before being scheduled to tee it up at Pinehurst.
Here’s the full prize money payout from LIV Golf Houston…
LIV Golf Houston 2024 prize money payout
1, Carlos Ortiz, $4,000,000
2, Adrian Meronk, $2,250,000
T3, Patrick Reed, $1,250,000
T3, David Puig, $1,250,000
5, Sergio Garcia, $800,000
T6, Anirban Lahiri, $608,333
T6, Graeme McDowell, $608,333
T6, Lucas Herbert, $608,333
T9, Brooks Koepka, $396,875
T9, Cameron Tringale, $396,875
T9, Martin Kaymer, $396,875
T9, Paul Casey, $396,875
13, Dustin Johnson, $340,000
14, Matthew Wolff, $320,000
T15, Talor Gooch, $285,000
T15, Henrik Stenson, $285,000
T15, Sebastian Munoz, $285,000
T18, Charl Schwartzel, $235,000
T18, Dean Burmester, $235,000
T18, Lee Westwood, $235,000
T18, Tyrrell Hatton, $235,000
T18, Bryson DeChambeau, $235,000
T18, Jason Kokrak, $235,000
T24, Sam Horsfield, $182,500
T24, Richard Bland, $182,500
T24, Marc Leishman, $182,500
T24, Abraham Ancer, $182,500
T24, John Catlin, $182,500
T24, Kieran Vincent, $182,500
T24, Thomas Pieters, $182,500
T24, Kevin Na, $182,500
T32, Harold Varner III, $151,600
T32, Jinichiro Kozuma, $151,600
T32, Kalle Samooja, $151,600
T32, Caleb Surratt, $151,600
T32, Joaquin Niemann, $151,600
T37, Phil Mickelson, $141,500
T37, Brendan Steele, $141,500
T39, Mito Pereira, $136,500
T39, Matt Jones, $136,500
41, Eugenio Lopez Chacarra, $133,000
T42, Peter Uihlein, $127,750
T42, Andy Ogletree, $127,750
T42, Scott Vincent, $127,750
T42, Pat Perez, $127,750
T46, Hudson Swafford, $124,000
T46, Ian Poulter, $124,000
T48, Anthony Kim, $90,000
T48, Cameron Smith, $90,000
50, Danny Lee, $60,000
51, Bubba Watson, $60,000
52, Branden Grace, $50,000
Jon Rahm, WD
Louis Oosthuizen, WD
Team prize money
1, Cleeks GC, $3,000,000
T2, Smash GC, $1,000,000
T2, Fireballs GC, $1,000,000
