Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only man to walk away with $4 million on Sunday.

Carlos Ortiz picked up his first LIV Golf win in Houston to take home the top prize from Adrian Meronk in second place.

Patrick Reed and David Puig rounded out those banking over $1 million in the Saudi-backed circuit’s eighth event of the season.

It was a weekend of firsts, as Cleeks GC – led by Martin Kaymer, ten years on from US Open glory – claimed their maiden team title.

That handed Meronk, Kaymer, Kalle Samooja and Richard Bland a share of another $3 million, whilst Smash GC and Fireballs GC lifted $1 million each.

One man who couldn’t contest the huge prize purse was Jon Rahm, who withdrew just days before being scheduled to tee it up at Pinehurst.

Here’s the full prize money payout from LIV Golf Houston…

LIV Golf Houston 2024 prize money payout

1, Carlos Ortiz, $4,000,000

2, Adrian Meronk, $2,250,000

T3, Patrick Reed, $1,250,000

T3, David Puig, $1,250,000

5, Sergio Garcia, $800,000

T6, Anirban Lahiri, $608,333

T6, Graeme McDowell, $608,333

T6, Lucas Herbert, $608,333

T9, Brooks Koepka, $396,875

T9, Cameron Tringale, $396,875

T9, Martin Kaymer, $396,875

T9, Paul Casey, $396,875

13, Dustin Johnson, $340,000

14, Matthew Wolff, $320,000

T15, Talor Gooch, $285,000

T15, Henrik Stenson, $285,000

T15, Sebastian Munoz, $285,000

T18, Charl Schwartzel, $235,000

T18, Dean Burmester, $235,000

T18, Lee Westwood, $235,000

T18, Tyrrell Hatton, $235,000

T18, Bryson DeChambeau, $235,000

T18, Jason Kokrak, $235,000

T24, Sam Horsfield, $182,500

T24, Richard Bland, $182,500

T24, Marc Leishman, $182,500

T24, Abraham Ancer, $182,500

T24, John Catlin, $182,500

T24, Kieran Vincent, $182,500

T24, Thomas Pieters, $182,500

T24, Kevin Na, $182,500

T32, Harold Varner III, $151,600

T32, Jinichiro Kozuma, $151,600

T32, Kalle Samooja, $151,600

T32, Caleb Surratt, $151,600

T32, Joaquin Niemann, $151,600

T37, Phil Mickelson, $141,500

T37, Brendan Steele, $141,500

T39, Mito Pereira, $136,500

T39, Matt Jones, $136,500

41, Eugenio Lopez Chacarra, $133,000

T42, Peter Uihlein, $127,750

T42, Andy Ogletree, $127,750

T42, Scott Vincent, $127,750

T42, Pat Perez, $127,750

T46, Hudson Swafford, $124,000

T46, Ian Poulter, $124,000

T48, Anthony Kim, $90,000

T48, Cameron Smith, $90,000

50, Danny Lee, $60,000

51, Bubba Watson, $60,000

52, Branden Grace, $50,000

Jon Rahm, WD

Louis Oosthuizen, WD

Team prize money

1, Cleeks GC, $3,000,000

T2, Smash GC, $1,000,000

T2, Fireballs GC, $1,000,000