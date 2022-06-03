LIV Golf: How much each player stands to make at Centurion Club

After months of speculation, the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event is set to take place at the Centurion Club.

The 54-hole tournament will be staged at the Hertfordshire club, on the outskirts of London, from June 9-11.

Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are amongst the big names who will be pegging it up in the new Saudi-funded, Greg Norman-fronted competition, where there's an eye-watering $25million up for grabs.

A cool $20million will be divided amongst the 48 players in the field, with a further $5million to be split amongst the top three teams.

Here's a full breakdown of what each player stands to make relative to their finishing position...

LIV GOLF - PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Individual competition

1. $4,000,000

2. $2,125,000

3. $1,500,000

4. $1,050,000

5. $975,000

6. $800,000

7. $675,000

8. $625,000

9. $580,000

10. $560,000

11. $540,000

12. $450,000

13. $360,000

14. $270,000

15. $250,000

16. $240,000

17. $232,000

18. $226,000

19. $220,000

20. $200,000

21. $180,000

22. $172,000

23. $170,000

24. $168,000

25. $166,000

26. $164,000

27. $162,000

28. $160,000

29. $158,000

30. $156,000

31. $154,000

32. $152,000

33. $150,000

34. $148,000

35. $146,000

36. $144,000

37. $142,000

38. $140,000

39. $138,000

40. $136,000

41. $134,000

42. $132,000

43. $130,000

44. $128,000

45. $126,000

46. $124,000

47. $122,000

48. $120,000

Team competition (split equally between all team members)

1. $3,000,000

2. $1,500,000

3. $500,000