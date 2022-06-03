search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf: How much each player stands to make at Centurion Club

Golf News

LIV Golf: How much each player stands to make at Centurion Club

By bunkered.co.uk03 June, 2022
LIV Golf Invitational Series LIV Golf Tour News Prize money Dustin Johnson
Liv Golf Centurion

After months of speculation, the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event is set to take place at the Centurion Club.

The 54-hole tournament will be staged at the Hertfordshire club, on the outskirts of London, from June 9-11. 

Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are amongst the big names who will be pegging it up in the new Saudi-funded, Greg Norman-fronted competition, where there's an eye-watering $25million up for grabs.

• "It's time": Bryson DeChambeau drops hint

• DJ explains reasons for shock LIV U-turn

A cool $20million will be divided amongst the 48 players in the field, with a further $5million to be split amongst the top three teams. 

Here's a full breakdown of what each player stands to make relative to their finishing position...

LIV GOLF - PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Individual competition

1. $4,000,000
2. $2,125,000
3. $1,500,000
4. $1,050,000
5. $975,000
6. $800,000
7. $675,000
8. $625,000
9. $580,000
10. $560,000
11. $540,000
12. $450,000

• R&A announces return of Open ticket ballot

13. $360,000
14. $270,000
15. $250,000
16. $240,000
17. $232,000
18. $226,000
19. $220,000
20. $200,000
21. $180,000
22. $172,000
23. $170,000
24. $168,000

25. $166,000
26. $164,000
27. $162,000
28. $160,000
29. $158,000
30. $156,000
31. $154,000
32. $152,000
33. $150,000
34. $148,000
35. $146,000
36. $144,000

• LIV Golf Series field finally announced

37. $142,000
38. $140,000
39. $138,000
40. $136,000
41. $134,000
42. $132,000
43. $130,000
44. $128,000
45. $126,000
46. $124,000
47. $122,000
48. $120,000

Team competition (split equally between all team members)

1. $3,000,000
2. $1,500,000
3. $500,000

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf Invitational Series

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Prize money

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Fellow pro says LIV-bound Kevin Na "won't be missed"
Kevin Na sensationally RESIGNS from PGA Tour
"Being blind doesn't mean you can't play golf"
Bryson DeChambeau explains why he snubbed LIV Golf
Danielle Kang reveals shock tumour diagnosis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow