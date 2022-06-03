LIV Golf: How much each player stands to make at Centurion Club

After months of speculation, the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event is set to take place at the Centurion Club.
The 54-hole tournament will be staged at the Hertfordshire club, on the outskirts of London, from June 9-11.
Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are amongst the big names who will be pegging it up in the new Saudi-funded, Greg Norman-fronted competition, where there's an eye-watering $25million up for grabs.
A cool $20million will be divided amongst the 48 players in the field, with a further $5million to be split amongst the top three teams.
Here's a full breakdown of what each player stands to make relative to their finishing position...
LIV GOLF - PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Individual competition
1. $4,000,000
2. $2,125,000
3. $1,500,000
4. $1,050,000
5. $975,000
6. $800,000
7. $675,000
8. $625,000
9. $580,000
10. $560,000
11. $540,000
12. $450,000
13. $360,000
14. $270,000
15. $250,000
16. $240,000
17. $232,000
18. $226,000
19. $220,000
20. $200,000
21. $180,000
22. $172,000
23. $170,000
24. $168,000
25. $166,000
26. $164,000
27. $162,000
28. $160,000
29. $158,000
30. $156,000
31. $154,000
32. $152,000
33. $150,000
34. $148,000
35. $146,000
36. $144,000
37. $142,000
38. $140,000
39. $138,000
40. $136,000
41. $134,000
42. $132,000
43. $130,000
44. $128,000
45. $126,000
46. $124,000
47. $122,000
48. $120,000
Team competition (split equally between all team members)
1. $3,000,000
2. $1,500,000
3. $500,000