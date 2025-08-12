Sign up for our daily newsletter
The end of the regular LIV Golf season has arrived, with Indianapolis the final stop on a 2025 world tour before the Team Championships.
It will be a race to the finish at The Club at Chatham Hills, where there is an individual championship, relegation and huge prize money on the line.
The latter is courtesy of a $20 million purse, which will see the winner drive off with $4 million. Seven-figure payouts are also in line for the second, third and fourth place finishers.
Meanwhile, the winning team will split a further $3 million from the $5 million total team purse.
More importantly, however, are the futures of a handful of LIV stars, fighting to hold onto their place in the Saudi-backed league’s roster.
Several face uncertainty being in the Open Zone, while a raft of big names – including Ian Poulter – need to produce a result to stave off the threat of relegation.
Before the action gets underway on Friday, here’s a breakdown of the prize money up for grabs at LIV Golf Indianapolis…
LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025: Prize money payout in full
INDIVIDUAL
WINNER: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
TEAM
WINNER: $3,000,000 (split between four players)
2: $1,500,000
3: $500,000
