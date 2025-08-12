Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The end of the regular LIV Golf season has arrived, with Indianapolis the final stop on a 2025 world tour before the Team Championships.

It will be a race to the finish at The Club at Chatham Hills, where there is an individual championship, relegation and huge prize money on the line.

The latter is courtesy of a $20 million purse, which will see the winner drive off with $4 million. Seven-figure payouts are also in line for the second, third and fourth place finishers.

Meanwhile, the winning team will split a further $3 million from the $5 million total team purse.

More importantly, however, are the futures of a handful of LIV stars, fighting to hold onto their place in the Saudi-backed league’s roster.

Several face uncertainty being in the Open Zone, while a raft of big names – including Ian Poulter – need to produce a result to stave off the threat of relegation.

Before the action gets underway on Friday, here’s a breakdown of the prize money up for grabs at LIV Golf Indianapolis…

LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025: Prize money payout in full

INDIVIDUAL

WINNER: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

TEAM

WINNER: $3,000,000 (split between four players)

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000