LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

After a short break, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is back with its first visit to Asian soil.

Following four consecutive tournaments in the US, the circuit is heading to Thailand for another 48-man showdown.

According to tour chiefs, it is a momentous occasion. Greg Norman, LIV’s CEO and commissioner, described it as a “significant step for LIV Golf in Asia,” and hailed the continent as a “massive market with an incredible passion for the sport”.

Cam Smith won on the last outing in Chicago, with Dustin Johnson prevailing in Boston a fortnight prior. Both men scooped the $4million individual prize for their efforts.

Johnson’s 4 Aces outfit have also won the team competition in the last four events.

There is one change to the field for this week, with Hideto Tanihara replacing recently-announced signing David Puig.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store...

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok details

Course: Stonehill

Course stats: 7,591 yards, par 72

Purse: $20million (individual), $5million (team)

Winner’s share: $4million (individual), $3million (team)

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Cam Smith 9/2

Dustin Johnson 9/2

Joaquin Niemann 13/2

Louis Oosthuizen 14/1

Talor Gooch 16/1

Sergio Garcia 22/1

Bryson DeChambeau 22/1

Patrick Reed 22/1

Abraham Ancer 25/1

Brooks Koepka 30/1

The bunkered Bet

Branden Grace (40/1): Grace won the second LIV event in Portland, so he clearly knows what he’s doing. The South African is a decent shout as an outsider.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok: How to watch on TV

The event won’t be broadcast on TV, but you’ll be able to catch all the action on the LIV Golf YouTube channel.

