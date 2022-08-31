search
Golf News

LIV Golf Invitational Boston: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall26 August, 2022
After a bit of a break, the LIV Golf Invitational Series returns with the fourth event on its calendar.

This time, the Saudi-backed league is heading to Boston – and there are some new names among the 48-man field.

Cam Smith is the headline act among a group of six new signings which also includes Joaquin Niemann, previously one of the hottest properties on the PGA Tour.

Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III and Anirban Lahiri are the other new recruits.

The Oaks course at The International is the venue for the lucrative three-day contest, with another huge purse up for grabs.

Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Henrik Stenson are the trio who have won so far on the Greg Norman-fronted series – but who will join them?

Read on for everything you need to know...

LIV Golf Invitational Boston details

Course: The Oaks course, The International, Boston

Course stats: 6,944 yards, par-72

Purse: $20 million (individual), $5 million (team)

Winner’s share: $4 million (individual), $3 million (team)

LIV Golf Invitational Boston betting tips

Cam Smith 11/2

Dustin Johnson 6/1

Joaquin Niemann 9/1

Talor Gooch 16/1

Louis Oosthuizen 20/1

Paul Casey 20/1

Patrick Reed 20/1

Bryson DeChambeau 20/1

Brooks Koepka 22/1

Sergio Garcia 22/1

The bunkered Bet

Laurie Canter (90/1)

Unlike most of his colleagues, Canter has played competitive golf in recent weeks, teeing it up at the D+D Real Czech Masters. His form in LIV events hasn’t been the best but he has sharpness other competitors will be lacking.

Odds correct at time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.

LIV Golf Invitational Boston: How to watch

As with previous LIV events, it isn’t on TV. But the organisation is streaming it for free on both its website and its YouTube channel.

