Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The inaugural LIV Golf Korea takes place this week, as the Saudi-backed circuit hosts a second consecutive event.

Joaquin Niemann won last week’s tournament in Mexico City, netting $4 million and earning a place in next month’s US Open.

The prize fund for all LIV events is the same, so whoever prevails in Korea will also bag the huge seven-figure sum.

Meanwhile, of the $25 million total purse, second place will bank $2.25 million, third place $1.5 million and fourth place $1 million.

The winning team will also win a share of $3 million, which went the way of Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII for a second time last week.

The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, stretching over 7,400 yards, will play host to the new event, marking the circuit’s first trip to the country in East Asia.

Bryson DeChambeau is set for his debut on Korean turf, while the crowd gets a home team to cheer: IronHeads GC, which boasts three Korean-born players.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown…

• Pro blasts ‘dumbest’ tour event with ‘s**t’ greens

• Paul McGinley makes Rory McIlroy major prediction

LIV Golf Korea 2025: Prize money payout in full

INDIVIDUAL

WINNER: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

• Brandel Chamblee hits out after ‘hating’ LPGA major finish

• Tiger Woods hits unwanted career low milestone

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

TEAM

WINNER: $3,000,000 (between four players)

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000