The inaugural LIV Golf Korea takes place this week, as the Saudi-backed circuit hosts a second consecutive event.
Joaquin Niemann won last week’s tournament in Mexico City, netting $4 million and earning a place in next month’s US Open.
The prize fund for all LIV events is the same, so whoever prevails in Korea will also bag the huge seven-figure sum.
Meanwhile, of the $25 million total purse, second place will bank $2.25 million, third place $1.5 million and fourth place $1 million.
The winning team will also win a share of $3 million, which went the way of Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII for a second time last week.
The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, stretching over 7,400 yards, will play host to the new event, marking the circuit’s first trip to the country in East Asia.
Bryson DeChambeau is set for his debut on Korean turf, while the crowd gets a home team to cheer: IronHeads GC, which boasts three Korean-born players.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown…
LIV Golf Korea 2025: Prize money payout in full
INDIVIDUAL
WINNER: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
TEAM
WINNER: $3,000,000 (between four players)
2: $1,500,000
3: $500,000
