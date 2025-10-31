Sign up for our daily newsletter
LIV Golf have guaranteed that two new players will join the league by adding an extra qualification place in the International Series rankings.
The International Series, an elevated circuit of ten events, was created when LIV struck a decade-long partnership with the Asian Tour back in 2022.
And multiple sources have confirmed to bunkered.co.uk that the two leading non-contracted players in the series standings will secure a lucrative LIV ticket for the 2026 season.
LIV’s Joaquin Niemann topped the rankings last year after victory in the season-ender in Riyadh, which denied one hopeful on the Asian Tour of a chance to join the league.
But this tweak to clear the pathway for more Asian Tour stars is seen as a step by LIV to boost their chances of satisfying the Official World Golf Ranking Board (OWGR).
LIV re-submitted an application to the OWGR in July in a bid to finally secure world ranking points, which still remain key for players looking to qualify for major championships.
The OWGR’s concern in 2023, when LIV had their first application denied, was the lack of player turnover in the league which was constituted a closed shop.
The meritocratic pathways to LIV have so far been restricted to limited spots from the International Series standings and the end-of-season Promotions events.
But with the OWGR under new leadership with chairman Trevor Immelman, the former Masters champion, LIV insiders are confident that they can come to an arrangement to access points.
Here at the LINK Hong Kong Open in Fanling, Asian Tour regulars are competing alongside 29 LIV players in their third remaining event in the International Series schedule.
Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent and Miguel Tabuena, the new national hero after his victory in the Philippines, currently occupy the top two places in the order of merit and are now in line for LIV spots in 2026.
