LIV Golf Mayakoba: Full prize money, leaderboard & payout

Charles Howell III is almost $5million richer after the opening event of the 2023 LIV Golf League season.

The three-time PGA Tour winner finished 16-under-par for the three rounds at Mayakoba in Mexico, finishing four shots clear of runner-up Peter Uihlein.

Howell’s side Crushers GC, meantime, finished top of the team standings, earning him another $750,000 to go with the $4million he made in the individual competition.

Here’s a full breakdown of who made what as LIV season two got under way...

Individual

1. Charles Howell III - $4,000,000

2. Peter Uihlein - $2,125,000

3. Branden Grace - $1,500,000

4. Paul Casey - $1,050,000

T5. Brendan Steele - $887,5000

T5. Cameron Smith - $887,5000

T7. Pat Perez - $610,000

T7. Sebastian Munoz - $610,000

T7. Carlos Ortiz - $610,000

T7. Matthew Wolff - $610,000

T.11. Joaquin Niemann - $405,000

T11. Ian Poulter - $405,000



T11. Graeme McDowell - $405,000

T11. Talor Gooch - $405,000

T15. Scott Vincent - $237,000

T15. Mito Pereira - $237,000

T15. Abraham Ancer - $237,000

T15. Marc Leishman - $237,000

19: Jason Kokrak - $220,000

T20. Kevin Na - $184,000

T20. Dean Burmester - $184,000

T20. Cameron Tringale - $184,000

T23. Matt Jones - $167,000

T23. Bryson DeChambeau - $167,000

T23. Henrik Stenson - $167,000

T23. Sergio Garcia - $167,000

T27. Phil Mickelson - $158,000

T27. Harold Varner III - $158,000

T27. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $158,000

T27. Richard Bland - $158,000

T27 Brooks Koepka - $158,000

T32. Thomas Pieters - $151,000

T32. Anirban Lahiri - $151,000

34. Danny Lee - $148,000



T35. Charl Schwartzel - $144,000

T35. James Piot - $144,000

T35. Dustin Johnson - $144,000

T38. Patrick Reed - $139,000

T38. David Puig - $139,000

40: Bubba Watson - $136,000

T41. Lee Westwood - $133,000

T41. Louis Oosthuizen - $133,000

43: Jed Morgan - $130,000

T44. Bernd Wiesberger - $127,000

T44. Sam Horsfield - $127,000

46. Laurie Canter - $124,000

47. Chase Koepka - $122,000

48. Sihwan Kim - $120,000

Team

1. Crushers (Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri), -26, $3,000,000

2. 4Aces (Peter Uihlein, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed), -17, $1,500,000

3. Torque (Sebastian Munoz, Mito Periera, David Puig, Joaquin Niemann), -13, $500,000