LIV Golf Mayakoba: Full prize money, leaderboard & payout

Charles Howell III is almost $5million richer after the opening event of the 2023 LIV Golf League season.
The three-time PGA Tour winner finished 16-under-par for the three rounds at Mayakoba in Mexico, finishing four shots clear of runner-up Peter Uihlein.
Howell’s side Crushers GC, meantime, finished top of the team standings, earning him another $750,000 to go with the $4million he made in the individual competition.
Here’s a full breakdown of who made what as LIV season two got under way...
Individual
1. Charles Howell III - $4,000,000
2. Peter Uihlein - $2,125,000
3. Branden Grace - $1,500,000
4. Paul Casey - $1,050,000
T5. Brendan Steele - $887,5000
T5. Cameron Smith - $887,5000
T7. Pat Perez - $610,000
T7. Sebastian Munoz - $610,000
T7. Carlos Ortiz - $610,000
T7. Matthew Wolff - $610,000
T.11. Joaquin Niemann - $405,000
T11. Ian Poulter - $405,000
T11. Graeme McDowell - $405,000
T11. Talor Gooch - $405,000
T15. Scott Vincent - $237,000
T15. Mito Pereira - $237,000
T15. Abraham Ancer - $237,000
T15. Marc Leishman - $237,000
19: Jason Kokrak - $220,000
T20. Kevin Na - $184,000
T20. Dean Burmester - $184,000
T20. Cameron Tringale - $184,000
T23. Matt Jones - $167,000
T23. Bryson DeChambeau - $167,000
T23. Henrik Stenson - $167,000
T23. Sergio Garcia - $167,000
T27. Phil Mickelson - $158,000
T27. Harold Varner III - $158,000
T27. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $158,000
T27. Richard Bland - $158,000
T27 Brooks Koepka - $158,000
T32. Thomas Pieters - $151,000
T32. Anirban Lahiri - $151,000
34. Danny Lee - $148,000
T35. Charl Schwartzel - $144,000
T35. James Piot - $144,000
T35. Dustin Johnson - $144,000
T38. Patrick Reed - $139,000
T38. David Puig - $139,000
40: Bubba Watson - $136,000
T41. Lee Westwood - $133,000
T41. Louis Oosthuizen - $133,000
43: Jed Morgan - $130,000
T44. Bernd Wiesberger - $127,000
T44. Sam Horsfield - $127,000
46. Laurie Canter - $124,000
47. Chase Koepka - $122,000
48. Sihwan Kim - $120,000
Team
1. Crushers (Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri), -26, $3,000,000
2. 4Aces (Peter Uihlein, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed), -17, $1,500,000
3. Torque (Sebastian Munoz, Mito Periera, David Puig, Joaquin Niemann), -13, $500,000