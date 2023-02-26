LIV Golf Mayakoba: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

LIV Golf’s 2023 season gets underway this week in Mexico, here’s all the details you need to know.

The Saudi-backed golf league is about to start its second year, and they’ve announced some new players before getting underway. Mito Periera, Thomas Pieters and Danny Lee are among some of the new faces on the tour, and you’ll see them in action this week.

Last year, this course played host to the Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the PGA Tour, so it’s pretty significant that it’s now hosting the rival league. A not-so-small reason for that might be the course designer, who just happens to be LIV's CEO, Greg Norman.

The event will be a home game for two of the players this week, with Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz both teeing it up.

As ever, 12 teams of four will compete over 54 holes, with a shotgun start the format in place.

Here’s all the details ahead of the golf getting underway.

LIV Golf Mayakoba details

Course: Mayakoba, El Camaleon, Mexico

Course Stats: 7,017 yards, par 71

Purse: Individual - $25,000,000, Team - $5,000,000

Winner's share: Individual - $4,000,000, Team - $750,000 per player

LIV Golf Mayakoba betting tips - Individuals

Individuals

Joaquin Niemann 8/1

Dustin Johnson 8/1

Cameron Smith 10/1

Abraham Ancer 11/1

Thomas Pieters 16/1

Sergio Garcia 16/1

Paul Casey 16/1

Talor Gooch 18/1

Patrick Reed 18/1

Matthew Wolff 20/1

The bunkered Bet

Carlos Ortiz 33/1

The Mexican finished 2nd in the PGA Tour's event at Mayakoba in 2021, and is pretty good value at 33/1. He also has two top-five finishes in the LIV Golf league.

A Cove Welcome to Mayakoba 😍 @GolfMayakoba



Let’s have a good week @SmashGcpic.twitter.com/Q4LiHb7MVR — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) February 21, 2023

LIV Golf Mayakoba betting tips - teams

Teams

Fire Balls 9/2

4 Aces 5/1

RangeGoats 11/2

Torque 6/1

Crushers 13/2

Stinger 8/1

Smash 9/1

Ripper 10/1

Majesticks 14/1

Cleeks 33/1

Hy Flyers 40/1

Iron Heads 40/1

The bunkered Bet

Ripper 10/1

Anytime you have the Champion Golfer of the Year on your team, you're going to be in with a good chance, and the Australian team are pretty good value too.

LIV Golf Mayakoba how to watch

If you're in the USA, then you can tune in via the CW. If you're outside the States, you can access the CW network using a VPN.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube