Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
LIV Golf will visit Mexico City for the first time this week, as the Saudi-backed circuit hosts its sixth event of the season.
As part of a new look schedule in 2025, the 54-hole tournament will be staged in Mexico for the third consecutive year after stops in Mayakoba, previously.
Former PGA Tour pro Charles Howell III landed the spoils at the first event in 2023, while Joaquin Niemann won last year’s LIV Golf Mayakoba.
Club de Golf Chapultepec will stage the event this time around, having formerly hosted World Golf Championships between 2017-2020.
Intriguingly, each winner of those events is competing this week on LIV – Dustin Johnson (2017 and 2019), Phil Mickelson (2018) and Patrick Reed (2020).
However, native players Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer will hope to land the title on home soil.
Whoever comes out on top will bank $4 million from the $25 million total prize money purse, while the winning team will also share $3 million.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown…
• Hainan Classic 2025: Prize money payout in full
• R&A announces record Open attendance at Royal Portrush
LIV Golf Mexico City 2025: Prize money payout in full
INDIVIDUAL
WINNER: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
• You can play the Old Course for less than £50. Here’s how…
• Anna Nordqvist names 2026 Solheim Cup VC’s
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
TEAM
WINNER: $3,000,000 (between four players)
2: $1,500,000
3: $500,000
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses