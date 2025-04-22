LIV Golf Mexico City 2025: Prize money payout in full

Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf will visit Mexico City for the first time this week, as the Saudi-backed circuit hosts its sixth event of the season.

As part of a new look schedule in 2025, the 54-hole tournament will be staged in Mexico for the third consecutive year after stops in Mayakoba, previously.

Former PGA Tour pro Charles Howell III landed the spoils at the first event in 2023, while Joaquin Niemann won last year’s LIV Golf Mayakoba.

Club de Golf Chapultepec will stage the event this time around, having formerly hosted World Golf Championships between 2017-2020.

Intriguingly, each winner of those events is competing this week on LIV – Dustin Johnson (2017 and 2019), Phil Mickelson (2018) and Patrick Reed (2020).

However, native players Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer will hope to land the title on home soil.

Whoever comes out on top will bank $4 million from the $25 million total prize money purse, while the winning team will also share $3 million.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown…

INDIVIDUAL

WINNER: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

TEAM

WINNER: $3,000,000 (between four players)

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000