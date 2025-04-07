Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As LIV returned to the US for its fourth event of the season, it was an Aussie who came out on top.

That man was Marc Leishman, who claimed his first win on the Saudi-backed circuit at LIV Golf Miami on Sunday.

And it paid well – just the $4 million for the individual success and another $750,000 for his part in the Rippers GC’s team triumph.

A four-under-par final round topped Charl Schwartzel by one and Sergio Garcia by two at US President Donald Trump’s Doral venue.

“Yeah, it was an unbelievable leaderboard,” Leishman said. “I saw all the guys right behind me and I knew the holes I had to finish off on.

“Played probably some of my best golf I’ve ever played today, especially coming off Singapore a couple weeks ago where I think I beat three people.

“Confidence wasn’t overly high, but I knew things were looking pretty good. I was playing good golf and showed that today.”

While Leishman isn’t heading to Augusta National this week, both Schwartzel and Garcia will as past champions of the Masters.

Here’s how much they – and the rest of the field – banked in prize money at LIV Golf Miami…

LIV Golf Miami 2025: Prize money payout in full

INDIVIDUAL

WINNER: Marc Leishman, $4 million

2: Charl Schwartzel, $2.25 million

3: Sergio Garcia, $1.5 million

4: Carlos Ortiz, $1 million

5: Bryson DeChambeau, $800,000

6: Phil Mickelson, $700,000

T7: Harold Varner III, $562,500

T7: Patrick Reed, $562,500

T9: Cameron Smith, $409,167

T9: Danny Lee, $409,167

T9: Jon Rahm, $409,167

T12: Talor Gooch, $350,000

T12: Charles Howell III, $350,000

T14: David Puig, $296,250

T14: Tom McKibbin, $293,750

T14: Cameron Tringale, $293,750

T14: Dean Burmester, $293,750

T18: Anirban Lahiri, $250,000

T18: Brooks Koepka, $250,000

T18: Lucas Herbert, $250,000

T21: Matt Jones, $220,000

T21: Sebastian Munoz, $220,000

T21: Peter Uihlein, $220,000

T24: Caleb Surratt, $195,000

T24: Younghan Song, $195,000

T24: Luis Masaveu, $195,000

T27: Sam Horsfield, $182,500

T27: Dustin Johnson, $182,500

T29: Anthony Kim, $167,500

T29: Martin Kaymer, $167,500

T29: Paul Casey, $167,500

T29: Yubin Jang, $167,500

T33: Tyrrell Hatton, $146,667

T33: Brendan Steele, $146,667

T33: Bubba Watson, $146,667

T33: Ian Poulter, $146,667

T33: Joaquin Niemann, $146,667

T33: Louis Oosthuizen, $146,667

T39: Adrian Meronk, $135,000

T39: Thomas Pieters, $135,000

T39: Jason Kokrak, $135,000

42: Matthew Wolff, $130,000

43: Frederik Kjettrup, $128,000

T44: Graeme McDowell, $126,500

T44: Kevin Na, $126,500

46: Abraham Ancer, $125,000

T47: Andy Ogletree, $100,833

T47: Richard Bland, $100,833

T47: Henrik Stenson, $100,833

50: Branden Grace, $60,000

51: Lee Westwood, $60,000

52: Mito Pereira, $50,000

T53: ChiehPo Lee, $50,000

T53: Ben Campbell, $50,000

TEAM

WINNER: Ripper GC (Smith, Herbert, Jones, Leishman), $3,000,000

2: Crushers GC (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell III, Lahiri), $1,500,000

3: 4Aces GC (Johnson, Pieters, Reed, Varner III), $500,000