As LIV returned to the US for its fourth event of the season, it was an Aussie who came out on top.
That man was Marc Leishman, who claimed his first win on the Saudi-backed circuit at LIV Golf Miami on Sunday.
And it paid well – just the $4 million for the individual success and another $750,000 for his part in the Rippers GC’s team triumph.
A four-under-par final round topped Charl Schwartzel by one and Sergio Garcia by two at US President Donald Trump’s Doral venue.
“Yeah, it was an unbelievable leaderboard,” Leishman said. “I saw all the guys right behind me and I knew the holes I had to finish off on.
“Played probably some of my best golf I’ve ever played today, especially coming off Singapore a couple weeks ago where I think I beat three people.
“Confidence wasn’t overly high, but I knew things were looking pretty good. I was playing good golf and showed that today.”
While Leishman isn’t heading to Augusta National this week, both Schwartzel and Garcia will as past champions of the Masters.
Here’s how much they – and the rest of the field – banked in prize money at LIV Golf Miami…
LIV Golf Miami 2025: Prize money payout in full
INDIVIDUAL
WINNER: Marc Leishman, $4 million
2: Charl Schwartzel, $2.25 million
3: Sergio Garcia, $1.5 million
4: Carlos Ortiz, $1 million
5: Bryson DeChambeau, $800,000
6: Phil Mickelson, $700,000
T7: Harold Varner III, $562,500
T7: Patrick Reed, $562,500
T9: Cameron Smith, $409,167
T9: Danny Lee, $409,167
T9: Jon Rahm, $409,167
T12: Talor Gooch, $350,000
T12: Charles Howell III, $350,000
T14: David Puig, $296,250
T14: Tom McKibbin, $293,750
T14: Cameron Tringale, $293,750
T14: Dean Burmester, $293,750
T18: Anirban Lahiri, $250,000
T18: Brooks Koepka, $250,000
T18: Lucas Herbert, $250,000
T21: Matt Jones, $220,000
T21: Sebastian Munoz, $220,000
T21: Peter Uihlein, $220,000
T24: Caleb Surratt, $195,000
T24: Younghan Song, $195,000
T24: Luis Masaveu, $195,000
T27: Sam Horsfield, $182,500
T27: Dustin Johnson, $182,500
T29: Anthony Kim, $167,500
T29: Martin Kaymer, $167,500
T29: Paul Casey, $167,500
T29: Yubin Jang, $167,500
T33: Tyrrell Hatton, $146,667
T33: Brendan Steele, $146,667
T33: Bubba Watson, $146,667
T33: Ian Poulter, $146,667
T33: Joaquin Niemann, $146,667
T33: Louis Oosthuizen, $146,667
T39: Adrian Meronk, $135,000
T39: Thomas Pieters, $135,000
T39: Jason Kokrak, $135,000
42: Matthew Wolff, $130,000
43: Frederik Kjettrup, $128,000
T44: Graeme McDowell, $126,500
T44: Kevin Na, $126,500
46: Abraham Ancer, $125,000
T47: Andy Ogletree, $100,833
T47: Richard Bland, $100,833
T47: Henrik Stenson, $100,833
50: Branden Grace, $60,000
51: Lee Westwood, $60,000
52: Mito Pereira, $50,000
T53: ChiehPo Lee, $50,000
T53: Ben Campbell, $50,000
TEAM
WINNER: Ripper GC (Smith, Herbert, Jones, Leishman), $3,000,000
2: Crushers GC (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell III, Lahiri), $1,500,000
3: 4Aces GC (Johnson, Pieters, Reed, Varner III), $500,000
