As LIV returned to the US for its fourth event of the season, it was an Aussie who came out on top. 

That man was Marc Leishman, who claimed his first win on the Saudi-backed circuit at LIV Golf Miami on Sunday. 

And it paid well – just the $4 million for the individual success and another $750,000 for his part in the Rippers GC’s team triumph. 

A four-under-par final round topped Charl Schwartzel by one and Sergio Garcia by two at US President Donald Trump’s Doral venue. 

“Yeah, it was an unbelievable leaderboard,” Leishman said. “I saw all the guys right behind me and I knew the holes I had to finish off on.  

“Played probably some of my best golf I’ve ever played today, especially coming off Singapore a couple weeks ago where I think I beat three people.  

“Confidence wasn’t overly high, but I knew things were looking pretty good. I was playing good golf and showed that today.” 

While Leishman isn’t heading to Augusta National this week, both Schwartzel and Garcia will as past champions of the Masters. 

Here’s how much they – and the rest of the field – banked in prize money at LIV Golf Miami… 

LIV Golf Miami 2025: Prize money payout in full

INDIVIDUAL 

WINNER: Marc Leishman, $4 million 

2: Charl Schwartzel, $2.25 million 

3: Sergio Garcia, $1.5 million 

4: Carlos Ortiz, $1 million 

5: Bryson DeChambeau, $800,000 

6: Phil Mickelson, $700,000 

T7: Harold Varner III, $562,500 

T7: Patrick Reed, $562,500 

T9: Cameron Smith, $409,167 

T9: Danny Lee, $409,167 

T9: Jon Rahm, $409,167 

T12: Talor Gooch, $350,000 

T12: Charles Howell III, $350,000 

T14: David Puig, $296,250 

T14: Tom McKibbin, $293,750 

T14: Cameron Tringale, $293,750 

T14: Dean Burmester, $293,750 

T18: Anirban Lahiri, $250,000 

T18: Brooks Koepka, $250,000 

T18: Lucas Herbert, $250,000 

T21: Matt Jones, $220,000 

T21: Sebastian Munoz, $220,000 

T21: Peter Uihlein, $220,000 

T24: Caleb Surratt, $195,000 

T24: Younghan Song, $195,000 

T24: Luis Masaveu, $195,000 

T27: Sam Horsfield, $182,500 

T27: Dustin Johnson, $182,500 

T29: Anthony Kim, $167,500 

T29: Martin Kaymer, $167,500 

T29: Paul Casey, $167,500 

T29: Yubin Jang, $167,500 

T33: Tyrrell Hatton, $146,667 

T33: Brendan Steele, $146,667 

T33: Bubba Watson, $146,667 

T33: Ian Poulter, $146,667 

T33: Joaquin Niemann, $146,667 

T33: Louis Oosthuizen, $146,667 

T39: Adrian Meronk, $135,000 

T39: Thomas Pieters, $135,000 

T39: Jason Kokrak, $135,000 

42: Matthew Wolff, $130,000 

43: Frederik Kjettrup, $128,000 

T44: Graeme McDowell, $126,500 

T44: Kevin Na, $126,500 

46: Abraham Ancer, $125,000 

T47: Andy Ogletree, $100,833 

T47: Richard Bland, $100,833 

T47: Henrik Stenson, $100,833 

50: Branden Grace, $60,000 

51: Lee Westwood, $60,000 

52: Mito Pereira, $50,000 

T53: ChiehPo Lee, $50,000 

T53: Ben Campbell, $50,000 

TEAM 

WINNER: Ripper GC (Smith, Herbert, Jones, Leishman), $3,000,000 

2: Crushers GC (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell III, Lahiri), $1,500,000  

3: 4Aces GC (Johnson, Pieters, Reed, Varner III), $500,000 

