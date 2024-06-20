Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
LIV Golf is heading to the music city, for what they are calling Nashville’s biggest golf event in 80 years.
It’s the Saudi-backed circuit’s second consecutive event in the states, and several of the players will be coming straight from Pinehurst to tee it up in what will certainly be a less stressful affair.
That won’t be through a lack of prize funds, however, as the purse is a healthy $25million.
Bryson DeChambeau returns straight to action after epic US Open win at Pinehurst, while Jon Rahm has recovered from a foot issue that sidelined him from the year’s third major.
• The major season is over too quickly – here’s how to fix it
• Billy Foster makes Tiger Woods prediction
Players are heading to The Grove, which used to be the host of Nashville’s stop on the Korn Ferry Tour. Now, however, the Greg Norman designed course is purely on LIV duty.
Winning scores from the KFT event in the past were always around the 18-under-par mark, so you can expect a few more birdies this week than we saw at Pinehurst.
In the current LIV order of merit, it’s freshly rested Joaquin Niemann who leads the way, helped largely by his two wins earlier in the season. In the team standings, it’s Bryson DeChambeau’s Crusher GC at the top of the table.
Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of play getting underway…
LIV Golf Nashville details
Course: The Grove, Nashville
Course Stats: Par 71, 7,297 yards
Defending Champion: N/A
Purse: $25,000,000
Winner’s Share: $4,000,000
LIV Golf Nashville betting tips
Here’s who the bookies fancy this week…
Bryson DeChambeau 13/2
Jon Rahm 10/1
Joaquin Niemann 10/1
Tyrrell Hatton 12/1
Brooks Koepka 12/1
Odds correct at time of publishing. Please gamble responsibly.
The bunkered Bet
Talor Gooch 16/1
Last year’s order of merit winner is on steady, not quite spectacular form this season. But, he’s a player who makes plenty birdies, he’s averaged nearly five a round this year on LIV, and that should suit this course.
LIV Golf Houston how to watch
Viewers in the United States can catch the action live on the CW app or on the LIV Golf Plus app for free.
Fans in the UK can watch the event for free live on the LIV Golf YouTube channel.
Follow bunkered on social media
ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses