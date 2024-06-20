Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf is heading to the music city, for what they are calling Nashville’s biggest golf event in 80 years.

It’s the Saudi-backed circuit’s second consecutive event in the states, and several of the players will be coming straight from Pinehurst to tee it up in what will certainly be a less stressful affair.

That won’t be through a lack of prize funds, however, as the purse is a healthy $25million.

Bryson DeChambeau returns straight to action after epic US Open win at Pinehurst, while Jon Rahm has recovered from a foot issue that sidelined him from the year’s third major.

Players are heading to The Grove, which used to be the host of Nashville’s stop on the Korn Ferry Tour. Now, however, the Greg Norman designed course is purely on LIV duty.

Winning scores from the KFT event in the past were always around the 18-under-par mark, so you can expect a few more birdies this week than we saw at Pinehurst.

In the current LIV order of merit, it’s freshly rested Joaquin Niemann who leads the way, helped largely by his two wins earlier in the season. In the team standings, it’s Bryson DeChambeau’s Crusher GC at the top of the table.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of play getting underway…

LIV Golf Nashville details

Course: The Grove, Nashville

Course Stats: Par 71, 7,297 yards

Defending Champion: N/A

Purse: $25,000,000

Winner’s Share: $4,000,000

LIV Golf Nashville betting tips

Here’s who the bookies fancy this week…

Bryson DeChambeau 13/2

Jon Rahm 10/1

Joaquin Niemann 10/1

Tyrrell Hatton 12/1

Brooks Koepka 12/1

Odds correct at time of publishing. Please gamble responsibly.

The bunkered Bet

Talor Gooch 16/1

Last year’s order of merit winner is on steady, not quite spectacular form this season. But, he’s a player who makes plenty birdies, he’s averaged nearly five a round this year on LIV, and that should suit this course.

LIV Golf Houston how to watch

Viewers in the United States can catch the action live on the CW app or on the LIV Golf Plus app for free.

Fans in the UK can watch the event for free live on the LIV Golf YouTube channel.

