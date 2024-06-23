Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was a week of firsts on LIV Golf at the weekend.

Tyrrell Hatton claimed his first win on the Saudi-backed circuit as players contested LIV’s inaugural tournament in Nashville.

The Englishman held off a fiery Jon Rahm, who was making his return after missing the US Open, and the champion from Pinehurst, Bryson DeChambeau.

“It was nice to play the last few holes and it not be super tight,” Hatton said.

“I guess having not won for three and a half years … you wonder if you’ll be able to do it in some ways. So, I was happy I was able to prove it to myself.”

The win was Hatton’s first since 2021 on the DP World Tour on just his ninth LIV start since making the switch to join Rahm’s team.

With the pair towards the top of the leaderboard, it was a double payout for Hatton who scooped an individual and team double.

Here’s how much everyone earned at the Grove…

• Travelers Championship 2024: Prize money

• Women’s PGA Championship 2024: Prize money

LIV Golf Nashville 2024: Prize money payout

WINNER: Tyrrell Hatton – $4 million

2: Sam Horsfield – $2.25 million

T-3: Joaquin Niemann, Lee Westwood, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau – $1 million

T-7: Sebastian Munoz, John Catlin – $562,500

T-9: Paul Casey, Richard Bland, Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz – $396,875

13: Louis Oosthuizen – $340,000

T-14: Pat Perez, Brendan Steele -$315,000

T-16: Matt Wolff, Harold Varner III – $277,500

T-18: Marc Leishman, Eugenio Chacarra, Anirban Lahiri, Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Kieran Vincent, Jason Kokrak – $230,000

T-25: Charl Schwartzel, Caleb Surratt, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Dean Burmester, Scott Vincent – $180,000

T-32: Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Adrian Meronk – $155,000

• Extinction Rebellion protestors strike during Travelers Championship

• Bryson DeChambeau responds to claims he’s ‘best player in the world’

T-35: Bubba Watson, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Mito Pereira, Branden Grace – $142,500

T-40: Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson – $133,750

T-42: Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer – $127,500

T-46: Anthony Kim, Jinichiro Kozuma – $123,750

48: Lucas Herbert – $120,000

49: Andy Ogletree – $60,000

50: Peter Uihlein – $60,000

T-51: Dustin Johnson, David Puig, Kalle Samooja – $53,333.33

54: Danny Lee – $50,000

TEAM

WIN: Legion XIII, (Hatton, Rahm, Surratt, Vincent) – $3 million

2: Crushers, (Casey, DeChambeau, Lahiri, Catlin) – $1.5 million

3: Torque, (Niemann, Munoz, Ortiz, Pereira) – $500,000